SINGAPORE, April 16 Gold rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday after a sell-off that pushed down prices to their lowest in more than two years, with prices of other precious metals also recovering.

Spot gold hit a session high of $1,367.06 an ounce after dropping to as low as $1,321.35 earlier in the day. Silver gained more than 2 percent, palladium rose over 4 percent and platinum climbed as much as 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)