SINGAPORE, April 22 Cash gold and U.S. gold futures jumped more than 1 percent on Monday after a rebound to $1,400 an ounce ignited technical buying.

But sentiment remains shaky after steady outflows from exchange-traded funds trimmed holdings to their lowest in three years.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, fell 0.88 percent on Friday from a day earlier, while those of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV remained unchanged. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)