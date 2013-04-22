SINGAPORE, April 22 Cash gold and U.S.
gold futures jumped more than 1 percent on Monday after a
rebound to $1,400 an ounce ignited technical buying.
But sentiment remains shaky after steady outflows from
exchange-traded funds trimmed holdings to their lowest in three
years.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, fell 0.88 percent on
Friday from a day earlier, while those of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV remained
unchanged.
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)