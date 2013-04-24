SINGAPORE, April 24 U.S. gold futures for June delivery gained more than 1 percent to a session high of $1,424.5 an ounce on Wednesday after a drop in the previous session triggered bargain hunting.

But the precious metal was still under pressure from a firm U.S. dollar and daily falls in exchange-traded funds holdings.

