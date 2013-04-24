SINGAPORE, April 24 Spot gold jumped to a session high of $1,429.60 an ounce on Wednesday, tracking track gains in U.S. futures, while a drop in the previous session triggered physical buying.

But gains may be capped by a firm U.S. dollar, strong equities and daily falls in holdings by exchange-traded funds, which reflected investors' weakening confidence in the precious metal. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)