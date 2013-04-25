SINGAPORE, April 25 U.S. gold futures rose more than 1 percent to $1,443 an ounce on Thursday, their strongest since April 15, on prospects of more central bank buying after recent falls in prices.

Russia and Turkey raised their gold reserves in March, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, increasing their holdings ahead of a spectacular plunge in prices this month which sent gold to its lowest in more than two years. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)