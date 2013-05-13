(Corrects headline to 2-week low, not 3-week low)

SINGAPORE, May 13 - Spot gold fell 1 percent to a session low at $1,426.40 an ounce on Monday, within sight of a two-week low hit last week, as the dollar strengthened on growing confidence in the U.S. economy.

U.S. labour market data has pointed to a steady recovery trend in the world's largest economy, boosting the dollar and fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve could scale back its aggressive monetary stimulus aimed at supporting growth. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)