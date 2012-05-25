SINGAPORE Gold tracked the euro lower on Friday en route to its weakest monthly performance since December, pushed down by fears the debt crisis in Europe could spiral out of control and trigger a global economic slowdown.

Even though traditionally seen as a safe haven, gold has borne the brunt of the sell-offs across risk assets such as equities, industrial metals and oil, forcing investors and speculators to sell bullion to cover losses in other markets.

Gold fell $3.26 an ounce to $1,554.99 by 0243 GMT after hitting a session high at $1,577.50 on Thursday, when the euro briefly rose against the U.S. dollar. Gold was poised for a 6 percent decline in May.

"I think gold will continue tracking the euro for the moment and ignoring its own fundamentals as macro sentiments overwhelms investors," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"It is also weighed down by dollar strength and we see any positive economic or employment data from the U.S. as pressuring gold. For the moment, I am downside biased for gold with support at $1,520 levels and the psychological $1,600 as key resistance."

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dipped last week, indicating the economy is plodding along even though headwinds from Europe cut into U.S. factory activity growth this month.

U.S. gold for June delivery dropped $3.10 to $1,554.40 an ounce.

Dealers are awaiting the release of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data later in the day for clues on investors' interest after net "long" managed money in U.S. gold -- which reflects bullish bets on bullion -- fell by $2.2 billion to $12.2 billion for the week ended May 15.

The CME Group (CME.O), the world's largest commodities exchange, on Thursday cut margins for trading gold, crude oil, RBOB gasoline and lean hog contracts, with effect from the close of business on May 29. Margins for trading gold have been lowered by about 21 percent this year.

The euro was within sight of its weakest in nearly two years on Friday after weak German manufacturing data indicated no European state is safe from the crippling debt crisis, and leaders braced for a potential messy Greek exit.

A Greek exit from the euro zone would set off a "chain reaction of uncertainty" that would be strongly felt in Britain's banking sector, British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said.

Both bullion and currency dealers were likely to refrain from taking too substantial positions ahead of a holiday-lengthened weekend in the United States, which observes Memorial Day on Monday.

"The euro was a bad idea with the best intentions, and now the sensible course for all involved is to cut their losses and return to the sanity of national currencies," said Peter Morici, an economist at the University of Maryland.

"The euro has failed, and the time has long passed for Greece to bail out. Sooner or later, Spain, Portugal and perhaps Italy and Ireland, will have to follow, but after the world does not end with Greek withdrawal, those would be easier and less painful decisions to manage."

In equities, shares inched higher in Asia on Friday, helped by a slight uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides, but weak global data and Europe's fiscal woes limited the gains.

