NEW YORK/LONDON Gold rose on Tuesday, reversing initial losses after Standard & Poor's threatened to downgrade the entire euro zone including the region's core economies and its financial rescue fund.

Bullion climbed as investors covered bearish positions following the previous session's sharp losses. The precious metal, which has recently followed the equity markets, was also supported by U.S. stocks which turned higher late in the session.

"Investors were covering up shorts and even opening new longs on worries in Europe after the credit downgrade warning. Buying dips and making higher lows and higher highs are going to be the prevailing trend for the gold market," said Zachary Oxman, managing director of futures broker TrendMax.

Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,725.99 an ounce by 2:37 p.m. EST (1937 GMT), after the previous session's 1.4 percent drop. It earlier fell to its lowest level in nearly a week at $1,701.99 an ounce.

U.S. February gold futures settled down 20 cents at $1,731.80 an ounce. Volume was about 60 percent below its 30-day average, with some traders saying a disappointing December could be in store as many trading books shut early.

Gold, a traditional safe haven, benefited after Standard & Poor's fired a second warning shot at the euro zone in 24 hours, threatening to cut the credit rating of its financial rescue fund as European leaders raced to find a political solution to their sovereign debt crisis.

Global markets remained volatile but the S&P 500 drifted higher as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy want to change EU rules to restore market trust and prevent the crisis from spiraling out of control.

Although gold is regarded as a safe haven asset to shield investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become prone to pressure from the wider financial market, moving in tandem with other assets as investor sentiment remains fragile.

TECHNICALS, EUROPE IN FOCUS

Technical selling initially pressured gold after it breached key support on Monday at its 100-day moving average.

"Technically, the longer-term charts have been favoring the bears. Consolidation looks to be the mode with last week's range of $1,700-$1,760 as the boundaries," said Carlos Perez-Santalla, precious metals broker of PVM Futures Inc.

"End-of-year trading mode may be at play as many traders are looking to hold on to what gains they have for the year," he said.

Investors will keep a close eye on the EU summit on Friday in Brussels, where the focus will be on new rules to tighten fiscal integration. Analysts say a summit that falls short could lead to a harsh market reaction that could force a rapid reappraisal by policymakers.

Investors are also likely closely monitor a meeting Thursday in which the European Central Bank is expected to cut its main interest rate for the second month running.

Easing monetary policy raises inflation prospects and benefits gold, which is seen as a good inflation hedge.

Palladium rose 5.6 percent to $665.47, after touching a three-week high.

Short-covering helped boost palladium prices after Monday's losses. Encouraging November U.S. auto sales underpinned demand of the autocatalyst metal after it had lost as much as 15 percent in the last 20 days.

Silver gained 2.1 percent to $32.69 an ounce, while platinum inched up 0.3 percent to $1,520.75 an ounce.

