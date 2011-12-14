Gold bars and coins are displayed at a branch of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation in Tokyo October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

SINGAPORE U.S. gold fell 2 percent on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly two months, tracking cash gold prices, as the dollar retained its strength after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from announcing any measures to ease monetary policy.

The dollar index rose to an 11-month high, Asian shares drifted lower and the euro weakened after the U.S. central bank failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth.

Investors, unnerved by the possibility of a mass credit downgrade in the euro zone as soon as this week, are watching Italy's 5-year debt sales later in the day after bond yields rose on Tuesday.

"If we see weak demand for bond sales in Italy and Spain, it will again fuel concerns about the debt problem in Europe and cause a further sell-off in markets," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

But the 200-day moving average just below $1,620 is expected to provide strong support for gold, Ong and other analysts said.

The 200-day moving average has acted as a key support for almost three years, and once broken, could spell the end of gold's bull run, technical analysis suggested.

The most-active U.S. gold futures contract tumbled as much as 2.3 percent to $1,625.3 an ounce, before recovering to $1,640.20 by 0307 GMT.

Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,636.99, after sliding 2 percent in the previous session and more than 4 percent so far this week.

The U.S. gold contract settled at $1,663.10 on Tuesday, more than $30 higher than the closing price of spot gold.

Spot gold prices dropped about $100 in three sessions, but are up about 15 percent so far this year, leading the precious metals complex.

As the year-end fast approaches, many investors have already closed, or are in the process of closing, their books to lock profits, compounding a market that already is suffering from tight liquidity due to the euro zone related turmoil.

"There is so much liquidation out there," said a Singapore-based trader, "It's very tough for people to fund dollar liability right now, and there is a lot pressure to reduce and close any open positions out there."

Spot silver gained half a percent to $30.91, off a low of $30.40 hit in the previous session, its lowest since October 21.

U.S. silver lost 0.9 percent to $30.98.

Spot platinum dropped to $1,461.50, its lowest in nearly two months, before recovering to $1,470.99.

