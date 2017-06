LONDON Gold rose to a one-week high on Wednesday as encouraging data from the United States and Germany helped ease fears about an economic slowdown, with a weak dollar adding support to prices.

At 0819 GMT, spot gold was trading at $1,630 an ounce, up 1 percent from $1,614.29 late in New York on Tuesday. It earlier rose to its highest in a week at $1,631.20 an ounce.

(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by James Jukwey)