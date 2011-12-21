An employee picks up a gold bar at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files

LONDON Gold surrendered gains on Wednesday in line with the euro after a tender for cheap European Central Bank loans failed to convince investors it would ease Europe's deep-seated debt problems, despite attracting greater-than-expected interest.

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,608.14 an ounce at 1501 GMT, well off an earlier high of $1,641.50 an ounce. It is still up more than 13 percent this year.

Banks took 489 billion euros at the ECB's first ever offering of three-year funding, initially lifting hopes a credit crunch could be avoided. Gold prices rose as the tender lifted stocks and the euro at the dollar's expense.

It lost traction, however, as those gains went into reverse.

"Gold has been trading like a risk asset, along with other metals, and trading on the dollar-euro exchange rate," said Citigroup analyst David Wilson.

"The underlying issues, in terms of the macro environment, remain fragile. Europe is going to be in recession next year, the U.S. maybe will see modest growth, and China (is) slowing. That is still positive for gold... but right now gold is trading as a risk rather than a risk hedge."

European shares fell in thin trade after investors booked profits from earlier session gains as hopes that banks would use the ECB's three-year funding to buy peripheral debt waned, with Italian and Spanish yields rising.

The faltering euro, meanwhile, allowed the dollar to move back into positive territory. Bullion, like other dollar-priced assets, tends to benefit from weakness in the U.S. currency, as it becomes cheaper for holders of other currencies.

DEMAND SLUGGISH

Physical demand for the metal was sluggish earlier in the world's number one gold consumer, India, dealers in Mumbai said, as a recovery in prices from last week's near three-month low put off buyers.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery were down $8.90 an ounce at $1,608.70.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.2 percent at $29.17 an ounce. The gold:silver ratio, or the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, held near 55, having this week hit its highest level since November 2010.

"In April, this coefficient dropped at times below 32 and thus to a 31-year low," said Commerzbank in a note.

"Despite the severe slump in its price, gold has therefore fared well in comparison to silver over recent weeks and months. One of the reasons for silver's relative weakness is reduced demand from China."

Trade data released on Wednesday showed China's silver imports are down nearly 30 percent in the year to November.

"According to data from the Chinese customs authorities, China imported 'only' 232 tons of silver in November, the lowest import volume since January 2009," Commerzbank said.

"At the same time, exports have climbed to a 12-month high of 170 tons, thus increasingly removing an important crutch from the price of silver."

Silver has tended to underperform gold since its sharp price slide in early May spooked investors.

Spot platinum was down 1 percent at $1,413.74 an ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.4 percent at $620.72 an ounce.

