Five-tael (6.65 ounces or 190 grams) gold bars are seen at a jewellery store in Hong Kong in this April 21, 2011 illustration photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

SINGAPORE Gold held steady on Tuesday, with prices stuck in a narrow $15 range over three sessions, as investors stayed on the sidelines during the year-end holiday season watching for developments in the euro zone debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,603.29 an ounce by 0032 GMT.

* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,605.20.

* Silver and gold speculators cut their bullish bets for the third consecutive week in the week to December 20, with silver net long positions down by more than half, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

* The European Central Bank should launch a U.S.-style asset purchase programme if economic conditions change, executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said, opening the door to a possible policy shift at the bank to combat deflation.

* China, the world's largest gold producer, churned out 31.75 tonnes of gold in October, bringing the output in the first 10 months of the year to 290.752 tonnes, up 4.96 percent from a year earlier.

* Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust, the world's biggest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, declined nearly 1 percent on the day to 9,605.79 tonnes by December 23.

MARKET NEWS

* The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and closed out its third week of gains in four on Friday as equities extended their rally after a string of unexpectedly strong economic data.

* The euro was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday, staying above an 11-month low as investors awaited an Italian debt auction later in the week.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)