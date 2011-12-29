A gold bar carrying the Euro sign is seen during the European Central Bank's Euro Exhibition organised by the Romania's Central Bank in Bucharest March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

SINGAPORE Gold wallowed near a three-month low on Thursday, remaining under pressure due to a firm dollar, while investors fretted over an important Italian bond auction later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,550.90 an ounce by 0022 GMT, on course for an 11-percent decline in December. It hit a three-month low of $1,549.24 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,552.50.

* The dollar index edged higher, after its surge in the previous session pushed down precious metals, as investors grew increasingly nervous over a Italian bond auction scheduled on Thursday, even after a strong sale of short-term bonds on Wednesday.

* Spot silver dropped nearly 1 percent to a three-month low of $26.78, after prices fell more than 5 percent in the previous session.

* Spot platinum fell to $1,369.75, its lowest in nearly two years, and recovered slightly to $1,370.99.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings were unchanged at 1,254.57 tonnes by Dec 28.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after a hefty year-end rally and the S&P 500 erased gains for the year on renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health.

* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a sudden drop overnight as moves were amplified in poor year-end liquidity after stop-losses were triggered.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)