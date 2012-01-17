An employee of a jewellery shop holds a gold pig during a photo opportunity at a jewellery shop at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/Files

SINGAPORE Spot gold climbed 1.5 percent to a one-month high on Tuesday, encouraged by revived risk appetite that lifted markets across the board, after China announced better than expected economic growth in the last quarter of 2011.

The world's second-largest economy grew 8.9 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter, beating a forecast of 8.7 percent by economists polled by Reuters, although the growth was the slowest in 2-1/2 years.

"The data showed that China's economic growth was not as bad as feared and there was too much panic in the market," said Bonnie Liu, an analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai.

The data, while not weak enough to trigger aggressive easing, is expected to justify a gentle easing of monetary policy by Beijing, which is likely to boost prices of assets, including gold.

Spot gold hit a one-month high of $1,667.41 an ounce, and eased slightly to $1,665.84 by 0753 GMT, heading for a second consecutive session of gains.

U.S. gold stood at $1,667.20, up 2.2 percent from Friday's settlement, after a U.S. public holiday on Monday.

Other precious metals, as well as base metals and equities, posted strong gains after the China data, which offered a glimpse of hope as global economic prospects are clouded by the euro zone debt crisis.

Spot silver rose nearly 2 percent to $30.52, headed for its biggest one-day rally in a week.

Spot platinum rallied as much as 2.3 percent to a 5-1/2-week high of $1,527, and eased to $1,523.24.

Platinum rallied more than 9 percent so far this month, outperforming gold's 6.5-percent gain. Its discount to gold fell to its lowest level in eight weeks, at $141 an ounce.

"One can pare the China data with the not-so-dire U.S. numbers and put together the idea that the economy may be able to pull through," said a Singapore-based trader.

"Now the numbers are looking slightly better across the board, and it is driving cash to commodities."

Technical analysis suggested spot gold may consolidate in the range between $1,625.20 and $1,661.71 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Physical gold purchases from China still trickled in ahead of the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday starting next Monday, but are expected to slow down in the rest of the week.

"Chinese banks are still buying small quantities, but the activities are quieting down," said the Singapore-based trader.

Premiums on gold bars in Hong Kong were steady at about $2 an ounce over spot prices, dealers said.

