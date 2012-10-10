Gold Bullion from the American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX) is seen in New York, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

SINGAPORE Gold hovered just above $1,760 an ounce on Wednesday after three straight sessions of losses, as a murky outlook for global growth buoyed the dollar and pressured bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,762.65 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping more than 1 percent in the past three days.

* U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,764.70.

* Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the streets of Athens on Tuesday to greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who offered sympathy but no promise of further aid.

* The euro zone economy faces tough times ahead, and there is no alternative to continued budget cuts, said European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

* Spanish bond yields rose on Tuesday when investors trimmed expectations of a swift solution to Madrid's debt problems while the country's politicians resist seeking a bailout.

* Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose as bleak prospects for global growth and the upcoming earnings season prompted investors to dump riskier assets and pour money into safe havens.

* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds had hit a record high of 74.76 million ounces by October 8, suggesting active buying interest from investors.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings.

* The dollar extended gains against the euro on Wednesday as investors seek safety in the greenback ahead of the earning season and on uncertainty about Greece and Spain.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)