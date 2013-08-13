Gold ingots of 999 purity, used for the production of gold medals for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, are seen at the Adamas jewellery factory in Moscow, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

NEW YORK/LONDON Gold fell 1 percent on Tuesday, set to snap a four-day winning streak, weighed down by better U.S. consumer spending data and after top market India hiked its import duty on gold to a record 10 percent.

Bullion came under pressure after a report by the Commerce Department showed U.S. consumer spending rose in July at its fastest pace in seven months, an encouraging sign that could strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve winding down its economic stimulus program.

The metal extended loses as the dollar rose to a one-week high against both the euro and the yen on the U.S. retail data.

"The story right now is the stronger dollar, and the huge increase of import duties by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to weigh on physical demand," said Howard Wen, metal analyst at HSBC.

India raised import taxes on gold and silver on Tuesday as policymakers scrambled to narrow a gaping current account deficit. It marked the third such increase in eight months.

Spot gold fell 1.2 percent to $1,320.31 by 12:13 p.m.

EDT (1613 GMT).

U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery dropped $14 to $1,320.70 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

Silver largely tracked gold's fall. It last traded a penny lower at $21.34 an ounce, having earlier risen to a two-month high of $21.76 an ounce.

Among platinum group metals, platinum edged down 0.2 percent to $1,489.99 an ounce, while palladium gained $1 to $737 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London, A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by Keiron Henderson and Andrew Hay)