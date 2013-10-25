Gold alloy bars are seen at Altyntau gold mine extraction factory outside northern Kazakhstan's town of Kokshetau June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrey Lunin/Files

SINGAPORE Gold was hovering near a one-month peak on Friday and looked set to end higher for a second straight week on hopes that weak U.S. data would deter the Federal Reserve from scaling back its stimulus measures this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold had eased 0.02 percent to $1,345.55 an ounce by 0002 GMT. The metal, which has gained over 2 percent this week, hit $1,351.61 in the previous session - its highest since September 20.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week, while U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in a year in early October, data showed on Thursday.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.80 tonnes to 876.52 tonnes on Thursday.

* Gold should stay mired at lower levels in 2014 after posting its first annual loss in more than a decade this year when investors, emboldened by an improving global economy, sliced holdings, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

* Palladium and platinum are poised to outperform other precious metals next year, with palladium seen as a better bet as hopes for an economic recovery increase anticipated industrial demand, another Reuters poll showed.

* A government mediator has granted South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union permission to call a strike against Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J), the world's second largest producer of the precious metal said.

