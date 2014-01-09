24 karat gold bars are seen at the United States West Point Mint facility in West Point, New York June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

SINGAPORE Gold was little changed on Thursday after losses in the last two sessions, as strong U.S. jobs data took the sheen off the metal's safe-haven appeal and with investors eyeing more data through the week for clues on the strength of the economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold had eased 0.07 percent to $1,224.80 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after dipping 1 percent in the previous two sessions.

Minutes of the Fed's December 17-18 policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed many members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee wanted to proceed with caution in trimming the central bank's $85 billion monthly asset purchases.

U.S. private employers hired staff at the fastest pace in 13 months in December, data from a payrolls processor showed, burnishing expectations that national jobs data due later in the week from the government will confirm the U.S. economy was gathering steam at the end of last year.

Markets are focusing their attention on U.S. weekly jobless claims data on Thursday and nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.50 tonnes to 793.12 tonnes on Wednesday.

Brent crude oil will see nearly $3 billion in fresh buying and gold more than $1 billion from the annual rebalancing of the world's two largest commodity indexes beginning Wednesday.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)