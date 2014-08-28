Women are seen at a jewellery shop ahead of Eid al-Adha in the Saudi capital Riyadh October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/Files

SINGAPORE Gold rose for the third straight day on Thursday as the euro regained strength against the U.S. dollar and tensions between Ukraine and Russia burnished the metal's safe haven appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold added $1.46 an ounce to $1,283.91 by 0026 GMT, moving away from a two-month low of $1,273.06 hit on Aug. 21.

* U.S. gold was at $1,285.00 an ounce, up $1.60.

* Ukraine accused Russia of launching a new military incursion across its eastern border on Wednesday, as hopes quickly faded that Tuesday's talks between their two presidents might mark a turning point in a five-month-old crisis.

* The European Central Bank is unlikely to take new policy action next week unless August inflation figures, due on Friday, show the eurozone sinking significantly towards deflation, ECB sources said.

* The United States is intensifying its push to build an international campaign against Islamic State jihadist fighters in Iraq and Syria, including recruiting partners for potential joint military action, Obama administration officials said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)