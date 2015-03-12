Gold jewellery is seen displayed for sale at a shop in a gold market in Basra, southeast of Baghdad February 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Essam Al-Sudani/Files

LONDON Gold rose on Thursday as a retreat in the dollar from 12-year highs arrested an eight-session slide, but expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise sooner rather than later kept prices under pressure.

Spot gold was at $1,160.40 an ounce at 1038 GMT, up 0.5 percent, after rising 1 percent to a session high at $1,166.30. U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up $9.10 an ounce at $1,159.70.

Gold fell to its lowest since Dec. 1 on Wednesday at $1,147.10 an ounce in an eighth session of losses, its longest drop since March 2009.

That was largely driven by a rally in the dollar to 12-year highs against the euro, as the European Central Bank launched a 1 trillion euro ($1.06 trillion) bond-buying campaign, and after robust employment data from the United States last week.

"Gold prices are up a little today because the dollar is weakening," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.

"The dollar has been the major driver of the price of gold ... This will be the classic story for 2015. The closer we get to higher interest rates, the stronger the dollar will be."

Euro-denominated gold underperformed to ease 0.1 percent after reaching a one-month high at 1,103.91 euros an ounce. A selloff in the euro paused, with the single currency rising against the dollar for the first time in two weeks.

The euro is down 12 percent against the dollar this year as monetary policy at the ECB and Federal Reserve diverges, with the ECB launching quantitative easing as the Fed prepares for its first rate rise in almost a decade.

Traders are awaiting U.S. retail sales data later in the day to see whether the figures can reinforce expectations of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve by mid-year.

"The economic figures due to be published today in the U.S. could generate further movement on the gold market via the EUR-USD exchange rate," Commerzbank said in a note.

Investors have been pulling out of bullion, given the bullish outlook for the dollar. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings drop to the lowest in over a month this week.

Silver was up 1.2 percent at $15.64 an ounce, while spot platinum was up 1.1 percent at $1,128.15 an ounce and spot palladium was up 0.9 percent at $793.65 an ounce.

($1 = 0.9431 euros)

