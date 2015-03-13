Gold alloy bars are seen at Altyntau gold mine extraction factory outside northern Kazakhstan's town of Kokshetau June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrey Lunin

SINGAPORE Gold firmed above $1,150 an ounce on Friday as the dollar nursed losses after an extended rally, but the metal was still headed for its sixth weekly dip in seven on concerns that U.S. interest rates would increase soon.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= edged up 0.4 percent to $1,157.40 by 0041 GMT, after posting nine straight sessions of losses.

* The metal is down nearly 1 percent for the week, after earlier falling to its lowest in more than three months at $1,147.10.

* Gold has taken a beating since a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week that stoked speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates sooner than later.

* Markets believe higher rates would dent demand for assets that don't pay interest such as gold.

* Adding to the concerns was the strength in the dollar, which climbed to its highest in nearly 12 years this week before profit-taking prompted some losses. The dollar index, however, is still on track to end the week up more than 1 percent, extending last week's 2.5 percent rally. [USD/]

* A stronger greenback dents bullion's safe-haven appeal, and makes it more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* In a reflection of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28 percent to 750.95 tonnes on Thursday - the lowest since late January.

* Other precious metals have also taken a hit along with gold. Silver XAG= is on track for a second straight weekly fall, while palladium XPD= is on course for its worst week since mid-January.

* Platinum XPT= prices, which fell to their lowest since 2009 this week, were poised for a seventh weekly fall in eight.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Friday after nervous investors booked profits in an extended rally that has driven the greenback to successive multi year peaks this week. [USD/]

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Wholesale price index Feb

1230 U.S. Producer prices final Feb

1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index March

