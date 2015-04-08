Gold jewellery is seen displayed for sale at a shop in a gold market in Basra, southeast of Baghdad February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/Files

NEW YORK/LONDON Gold edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar recovered and global shares rose, but uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase kept bullion not far from a seven-week high above $1,200 an ounce.

Bullion hit its highest since Feb. 17 at $1,224.10 on Monday, supported by a weakening dollar after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay an anticipated rate rise this year.

"Bulls are frustrated yet again to see rallies fade ... momentum buying is mostly seen as an opportunity to sell into," bullion broker Sharps Pixley Chief Executive Ross Norman said.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5 percent at $1,208.55 an ounce by 2:24 p.m. EDT (1824 GMT), while U.S. gold for June delivery GCcv1 slipped 0.7 percent to settle at $1,210.60 an ounce.

The dollar rose 0.8 percent versus a basket of currencies, aided by higher Treasury yields US10YT=RR. Stock markets around the world also advanced as investors moved into riskier assets for a second straight day, denting gold's appeal as insurance against risk. [FRX/][MKTS/GLOB]

A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while returns on U.S. bonds are closely watched by the gold market, given that the metal pays no interest.

Gold is likely to continue to depend on movements in the dollar and expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.

New York Fed President William Dudley said late Monday that the timing of a U.S. interest rate rise is unclear but on Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota laid out a case for waiting until the second half of 2016 to start raising interest rates.

"Gold hasn't responded to the Fed's doctrinaire dove, considering him an outlier, though he may well be parsing aloud what the majority is thinking," said director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York, referring to Kocherlakota.

Asian physical demand remains tepid at current levels.

The premium for physical gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange was less than a dollar an ounce over the global spot benchmark, down from around $2-$3 last week as Chinese buyers returned from a long holiday weekend.

Spot silver XAG= fell 1.1 percent to $16.79 an ounce, while platinum XPT= lost 0.4 percent to $1,168.98 an ounce and palladium XPD= was flat at $767.50 an ounce.

