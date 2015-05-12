Sensex flat on profit-booking, banks fall
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
SINGAPORE Gold struggled below $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, following small overnight losses, hurt by a firmer dollar and the absence of any robust safe-haven bids stemming from the Greek debt crisis.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,182.83 an ounce by 0638 GMT, after losing 0.3 percent on Monday.
Greece calmed immediate fears of a default on Monday by making a crucial 750 million euro ($837 million) payment to the International Monetary Fund a day early. But its finance minister said the liquidity situation was "terribly urgent" and a deal to release further funds was needed in the next couple of weeks.
Euro zone finance ministers welcomed some progress in slow-moving talks on a cash-for-reform deal between Athens and the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, but said more work was needed to reach a deal. Failure to do so could see Greece leave the euro zone.
"The Greek issue has not prompted any safe-haven bids. Even disappointing data last week from the United States failed to push gold higher, showing lots of caution among bullion investors," said a trader in Hong Kong.
Gold will probably extend its losses under $1,200, the trader said.
Strength in the dollar underpinned the bearish sentiment in gold. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while also diminishing its appeal as a hedge.
The dollar was trading near a one-week high against the euro on Monday due to worries over Greece.
Bullion also failed to get a big lift from last week's U.S. jobs data, which tempered views a U.S. rate rise could come at the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting in June. Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, saw the sharpest decline this year on Friday, a sign of bearish investor sentiment.
Weakness in equities, due to insufficient progress on talks between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors, failed to bolster gold.
Gold's price action is bearish and the metal will fall back toward the May 1 low of $1,170, said technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alan Raybould)
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
SINGAPORE Asian stock markets edged down on Tuesday following a flat close on Wall Street, as investors searched for the next catalyst following France's presidential election, while oil inched higher on expectations OPEC supply cuts will be extended.