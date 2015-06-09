An employee places ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold onto a cart at the Krastsvetmet Krasnoyarsk non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

SINGAPORE Gold clung to small overnight gains on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, but the metal remained near an 11-week low as investors fretted over the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,174.35 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

* The metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest since March 19, after robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve would hike rates from record lows in September.

* Higher U.S. rates could diminish demand for non-interest-paying bullion.

* But gold was able to hold above its 11-week low as the dollar dropped 1.5 percent against the euro and slipped from 13-year highs against the yen on Monday, as investors pared bets on the greenback driven by Friday's robust U.S. jobs data. [USD/]

* Some bargain-hunting by Chinese consumers after the Friday drop in prices also helped support prices.

* But investor positioning continued to reflect bearish sentiment. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, are at their lowest since mid-January, undermining any gains in the metal.

* Traders will be watching more U.S. data due Tuesday for clues about the economy and the outlook for Fed monetary policy.

* Markets were also eyeing developments over the Greek debt crisis. Greece proclaimed a new willingness to compromise with its international creditors on Monday, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that time was running out for a reform-for-aid deal to keep the country in the euro.

* A failure to agree on the deal could trigger some safe-haven bids for gold.

* In mining news, Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) has agreed to buy the Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine in Colorado from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J) for $820 million, giving the world's No. 2 gold producer an expanding asset in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. and European stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about Greece and the timing of a U.S. rate hike, while bond yields rose and the dollar fell. [MKTS/GLOB]

