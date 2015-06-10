An employee weighs an ingot of 99.99 percent gold at the Krastsvetmet Krasnoyarsk non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

SINGAPORE Gold was holding steady above an 11-week low on Wednesday on a softer dollar, but gains were limited as investors worried over a looming U.S. interest rate hike and awaited economic data for cues.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,177.20 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent in the past two sessions. The metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest since March 19, after a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.

* Bullion's rise came as the dollar gave up some of its sharp gains after the U.S. jobs report on Friday. A softer dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, and also burnishes the metal's safe-haven appeal. [USD/]

* Investors were awaiting U.S. retail sales data due on Thursday for more clues about the strength of the economy and how it would affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

* Strong data could prompt the Fed to hike rates as soon as September, a move that could hit demand for non-yielding bullion.

* Forecasters expect U.S. retail sales for May to have risen 1.1 percent, according to a Reuters poll. Soft consumer spending in recent months is reported to worry Fed policymakers, who are weighing their first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.

* In other news, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to 705.72 tonnes on Tuesday, the lowest since January. Outflows from the fund can undermine any price rally.

* U.S. imports of jewellery made from gold, silver and platinum rose by 18 percent year-on-year in April, driven by stronger dollar and lower jewellery prices, according to Thomson Reuters GFMS calculations released on Tuesday.

* Expectations of a further drop in gold prices and better returns from surging equities in China have tamed demand for the precious metal in Asia despite recent price declines.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended Tuesday virtually unchanged after a choppy trading day with investors hesitant to make bets while a sharp increase in oil prices failed to boost energy stocks. [MKTS/GLOB]

