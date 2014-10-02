Oil edges down after expected climb in U.S. output
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.
SINGAPORE Gold added to small gains from the day before on Thursday, buoyed by risk-averse sentiment as weak global manufacturing data in the United States unnerved equity markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,215.02 an ounce by 0038 GMT. The metal gained 0.4 percent on Wednesday after earlier falling towards a nine-month low.
* Stock markets worldwide closed out the first day of the fourth quarter on a weak note on Wednesday, weighed by disappointing manufacturing data from Europe and the United States.
* U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the first diagnosis of Ebola in a patient in the United States pressured shares of airlines and transportation companies.
* Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times of uncertainty.
* Despite the recent gains, gold is still close to dropping below a key psychological level of $1,200 an ounce. The strength in the dollar has weighed heavily on gold and other precious metals.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment, said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to 768.66 tonnes on Wednesday - the lowest since December 2008.
* ICAP, the world's biggest interdealer broker, will submit a proposal to the bullion market to replace the century-old global price benchmark for gold known as the "fix", the company told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Investors were also eyeing the outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting. It is expected to present details on Thursday of a new asset-buying plan with which it hopes to revive the flagging euro zone economy and see off the spectre of deflation.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen held onto solid gains early on Thursday after disappointing manufacturing surveys from around the globe triggered a run on risk, while the euro stayed defensive as a policy review by the European Central Bank loomed.
BEIJING A recovery in China's industrial sector, which accounts for about one-third of the economy, drove China's better-than-expected first quarter economic growth as export orders picked up and steel output hit a record.