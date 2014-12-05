Gold hits five-month high on rising geopolitical tensions
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
SINGAPORE Gold was heading for its biggest weekly gain in 10 months on Friday as a modest bounce in oil prices boosted demand for the metal as an inflation-hedge, but investors were nervous ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could trigger sharp moves.
The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is keenly watched as a gauge of economic strength and for its impact on the dollar and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
A strong report could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon and boost the dollar. Investors fear higher rates could dull the appeal of gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.
The report is expected to show that employers added 230,000 new jobs last month, and the unemployment rate remaining unchanged at 5.8 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
"Should tonight's numbers exceed 230,000 it could send gold tumbling quickly," said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that support could come in at $1,140.
"(A strong report) should set the tone for gold to languish below $1,200 for the rest of the year and leave gold to end the year in red territory."
Spot gold was little changed at $1,205.60 an ounce by 0730 GMT. The metal was set for a 3.3-percent gain for the week, its biggest jump since February.
In recent months, strong U.S. data and a robust dollar have pushed gold close to four-and-a-half-year lows. The slump in oil prices to five-year lows has also added pressure.
Gold traders were also tracking developments regarding stimulus measures in Europe.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank put off until next year a decision on whether to increase its stimulus, a delay that indicated rates will not be pressured lower for the time being.
The resulting rally in the euro knocked the dollar index from a 5-1/2 year high, providing some support to gold.
In the physical markets, Chinese buying remained steady with premiums unchanged at about $1-$2 on Friday.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sunil Nair)
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
TOKYO Shares and the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday while U.S. bond yields slumped to five-month lows after soft U.S. economic data hurt investor sentiment already frayed by worries over North Korea and coming French elections.