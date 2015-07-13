Gold bars are stacked at a safe deposit room of the ProAurum gold house in Munich March 6 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

NEW YORK/LONDON Gold slipped 1 percent on Monday as the dollar rose against the euro after leaders struck a deal to negotiate a Greek bailout, while signals the U.S. Federal Reserve was still on track to raise rates this year also weighed.

Greece won conditional agreement to receive a possible $95 billion over three years.

Spot gold XAU= fell to a session low of $1,150.78 an ounce earlier and was down 0.6 percent at $1,156.42 an ounce by 2:42 p.m. EDT (1842 GMT), after posting three straight weekly declines.

U.S. gold for August delivery GCcv1 fell 0.2 percent to settle at $1,155.40 an ounce.

"Now that a bailout deal has been struck, investors may move back into riskier assets such as equities which could see the precious metal fall further out of favour," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst for Forex.com.

Gold, typically viewed as an alternative investment in times of financial and economic uncertainty, had not seen significant retail buying as a result of the Greek crisis, due generally to a robust dollar and prospects of higher U.S. interest rates, which would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold.

"Gold has failed to perform throughout the crisis, while the expectation for a rate hike in the U.S. has gone on for so long that the gold price is now close to the cost of production," bullion broker Sharps Pixley CEO Ross Norman said.

The dollar .DXY rose 0.8 percent against a basket of currencies, while global shares rose, further diminishing investor appetite for assets perceived as safer, such as gold. [MKTS/GLOB]

Also a drag on gold were signals from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday that the U.S. central bank is on course to raise interest rates within the year, though labour markets remained weak.

"We are 50/50 between a rate hike in September and one in December and that's part of the reason we are seeing gold falling towards $1,100 in the fourth quarter," Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Lewis said.

Hedge funds and money managers bailed out of COMEX gold and silver futures and options, data showed late Friday.

Physical demand for gold was tepid last week as prospective investors in China chased bargains in equities after a market selloff, while those in India delayed purchases. [GOL/AS]

Silver XAG= dropped 0.9 percent to $15.45 an ounce, palladium XPD= rose 1 percent to $655.25 an ounce and platinum XPT= rose 0.3 percent to $1,031.75 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila; Editing by David Evans, David Clarke and Marguerita Choy)