* Gold almost hits 100-week moving average for first time
since 2009
* Bullion notches largest one-day gain since late January
* Tentative physical buying returns
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, May 17 Spot gold rallied more than 2
percent o n T hursday for its largest one-day gain since January,
as technical buy signals and a decline in regional U.S. factory
activity more than offset deepening despair over the euro zone.
After flirting with a bear market on Wednesday, down more
than 20 percent from its September record, bullion bolted more
than $20 higher just after Philadelphia Federal Reserve data
showed a contraction in factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region. The data rekindled some hope the Fed would
plow more money into the system to stimulate the economy.
The 10 a.m. EST spike was conspicuous in both scale and
volume, with prices surging $24 in 20 minutes as the typically
marginal Philly Fed data also set off new technical buying after
gold nearly hit a key December low.
"Sometimes the market just needs a trigger," said a floor
trader.
Spot gold bounced over 2.6 percent to an intraday
high of $1,579.70 in brisk late morning trade and was up 2.29
percent at $1,573.56 per oz at 4:50 p.m. EDT ( 2050 GMT).
Bullion traded just shy of a key technical long-term support
at the 100-week moving average of $1,515 per oz, a level it
hasn't crossed since January 2009, when the market was in the
throes of the global economic crisis.
But with the euro and U.S. stocks in decline and Greece
still on the brink of leaving the euro zone, many traders saw
the gains as little more than a "dead-cat bounce", slang for a
small but temporary rally that follows significant declines.
"When the move to the upside is so elastic, it suggests a
lot of people caught at the wrong side, but also confirms the
medium negative trend," Milko Markov, investment management
analyst at SK Hart Management LLC, said.
That is up almost $50 since gold plunged around $1,527 on
Wednesday, which was its lowest level since December.
Technicals showed gold was deep in "oversold" territory on
Wednesday, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 22.
A market with an RSI of 30 or below is considered oversold. It
had recovered to 37 on Thursday.
U.S. gold futures jumped 2.8 percent to an intraday
high of $1,579.8 an ounce, their largest one-day increase since
October last year, and settled up 2.5 percent at $1,574.9. On
Wednesday, the contract had plumbed a multi-month low of
$1,526.70.
Trading was frantic as investors ran to cover their short
positions.
"I was worried. $1,527 was a huge support area and it felt
like if it went through that, gold would get demolished," said
the floor trader, who cautioned that the rally may run out of
steam and prove only a temporary blip in a down market.
A June options expiry in the COMEX futures market also
helped support the metal as many investors consider the current
gold price a good entry point, analysts said.
On the broader commodities market, the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for
commodities, was down 0.13 percent. Gold also outperformed U.S.
equities, with the S&P 500 stock index on track for a fifth
straight day of losses.
Gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, this month had been
shunned by investors who turned to the dollar instead, leaving
gold to move in tandem with riskier assets such as equities,
industrial metals and oil.
But that relationship abruptly broke down on Thursday.
"Since yesterday we have seen more interest come through
from physical buyers ... because prices have come down
substantially," said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS
Finance.
"But there is more upside than downside risk for gold at the
moment as the political situation is very jittery with tension
in Iran and economic problems especially in the euro zone.
People will want to buy physical gold again. Those who went out
since December are now waiting for prices to stabilize before
getting in again."
Since last year, many investors have unwound bullish bets in
gold, cashing in the metal to cover losses in other markets,
after the turmoil in Europe raised the prospect of a recession
that threatens the global economy.
But in China, gold demand hit a record high in the first
quarter due to investor worries over inflation and property
market curbs, the World Gold Council said on Thursday, bucking a
lower trend in global consumption.
PHYSICAL BUYING
"Evidently, some buying on the dips emerged above December
lows also with fresh physical inflows with prices starting to
look attractive," VTB Capital said in a research note.
"Some physical interest is welcome, but much more serious
buying out of Asia needs to emerge for us to see a sustained
recovery. For now, the investor community remains spooked and is
unlikely to return to the market with full vigour unless we have
a monumental credit event in Europe or a pronounced dollar
retreat."
Investors will keep an eye on the euro zone debt crisis,
which was hurting the single currency. International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde warned of "extremely expensive"
consequences if Greece were to leave the euro zone, a once-taboo
possibility that European leaders have begun to discuss openly.
Investors also focused on Spain, whose borrowing costs shot
up at a bond auction after economic data confirmed the country
was back in recession and reports that nationalized Bankia had
suffered an outflow of deposits hammered its share price.
Silver bounced by over 4 percent to an intraday high
of $28.32, its largest one-day rise since February. It had
fallen for eight days in a row, its longest losing streak since
a 10-day decline that began in late August 2008. By late
afternoon in New York, it was up 3.25 percent at $28.02.
Platinum was up 1.74 percent at $1,450 an ounce,
while palladium rose 2.31 percent to $600.50 an ounce.
