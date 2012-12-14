* Gold traders sidelined by impasse in US fiscal talks
* Indian buyers pick up physical gold at bargain
* Palladium outperforms, Chinese data lends support
(Recasts, updates prices to close of US futures session, adds
market details)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 13 Gold held below $1,700 an ounce
on Friday, finishing steady on the day but down for a third
week, hampered by thin holiday season trading and uncertainties
over stalled U.S. budget negotiations.
Silver finished the day and week down. Palladium
outperformed on both counts after data showing strong
manufacturing growth in China, a major market for palladium used
in cleansing auto emissions.
With only about two weeks left in the year, gold traders
seemed disinclined to put on big positions, analysts said.
The so-called "fiscal crisis" hanging over the U.S. economy
was also hampering any meaningful moves in bullion prices, they
said.
"It's been a rather uninspiring day for gold. I think a lot
of money is sidelined until the end of the year," said James
Steel, analyst at HSBC in New York.
By 3:00 p.m. EST (2000 GMT), the spot price of bullion
was at $1,696.11 an ounce, barely changed from late
Wednesday's $1,696.69 level.
Compared with the previous Friday's finish of $1,704.04, it
showed a loss of nearly half percent.
U.S. gold futures' most-actively traded contract, February
settled at $1,697, versus the previous session's close
of $1,696.80.
GOLD SEEN LESS RISK-AVERSE
President Barack Obama and Republican congressional leaders
remained deadlocked in talks aimed at reaching a deal before
Jan. 1 to prevent steep tax hikes and budget cuts that could
push America into a new recession.
An agreement that averts the fiscal cliff should benefit
gold, which has traded closely with higher-risk assets, such as
stocks, this year.
"Sentiment in gold seems to be changing. Gold seems to be
becoming less risk-averse", said Eugen Weinberg, global head of
commodities research at Germany's Commerzbank.
Despite the recent bearish mood in gold, the yellow metal is
still poised to end the year up almost 16 percent, which would
keep its winning streak intact for a 12th straight year.
Much of this year's gains in gold came after a new round of
stimulus measures from central banks kicked in in the third
quarter.
Even so, Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said
bullion seems to have lost the traction it had during run-ups in
the first and third quarters.
He said if gold rises again with stocks in the new year, it
is likely to underperform.
"My experience is that gold will be a laggard," Smith said.
Illustrating his point, gold took little support from this
week's announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve that the central
bank will buy $45 billion of government bonds each month after
its "Operation Twist" program expires. Many traders cashed in
after a brief price gain, following the Fed announcement.
PALLADIUM UP FOR FIFTH WEEK
In the physical market, Indian gold importers were continuing
to stock up for the wedding season, taking advantage of prices
pressured down by a stronger rupee.
"People feel this is a good buying opportunity as prices
could jump another 1,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera,
proprietor of bullion merchant JJ Gold House.
In other precious metals, spot palladium was up 1.7
percent at $700.50 an ounce after a session peak at $702.
For the week, palladium rose 1 percent, marking a fifth
straight week of gains that have added about $100, or about 17
percent, to prices since around mid-November.
"Palladium... received a boost from China's manufacturing
reading," Standard Bank said in a note.
China's vast manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace
in 14 months in December, data showed.
Platinum was up 0.1 percent at $1,612.99 per ounce,
and 1 percent higher from the previous week.
Spot silver was down 1 percent at $32.22, after
falling to a near one-month low of $32.15. For the week, it fell
2.3 percent, marking a third straight week of losses or the
longest slide in nearly seven months.
(Additional reporting by David Brough in London and Rujun Shen
in Singapore; editing by Peter Galloway)