* Gold adds gains in late rally as budget talk suspended * Hopes to lift U.S. debt ceiling initially pummels bullion * Gold rebounds nearly $35 or 3 pct from early 3-mth low * Coming up: U.S. Fed Beige Book Wednesday (Adds details from Fed's Fisher, India premium, updates prices) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 15 Gold prices rose on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing sharp losses posted earlier in the session, as the ongoing fiscal impasse in Washington triggered safe-haven buying. Bullion's gains briefly surpassed 1 percent late in the U.S. session as negotiations in Congress sputtered, leaving both chambers grasping for a way to reopen the government and raise the country's borrowing authority with a Thursday deadline drawing near. Gold rose on the news while U.S. equities, industrial commodities and even U.S. Treasury bonds fell because of the economic uncertainty. The precious metal rebounded about $35, or 3 percent, from an overnight three-month low near $1,250 an ounce. It was under pressure earlier from hopes that policymakers were close to resolving the issue to raise the U.S. debt limit by Thursday, before the government runs out of cash to pay its debt obligations. "Everybody's on pins and needles watching the news headlines from Washington. Gold's up in very quiet knee-jerk move, but I don't think it will hold," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals dealer at commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC. Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,281.16 an ounce by 4:17 p.m. EDT (2017 GMT), off a high of $1,287.90 an ounce. The precious metal plunged to its lowest point since July 10 at $1,251.66 in early trade. U.S. Comex December gold futures for December delivery settled down $3.40 at $1,273.20, with trading volume about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Investors continued to liquidate bullion, with holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, falling another 1.8 tonnes on Monday to 4-1/2 year lows. "Nerves are fraying, and that's being reflected in huge moves in the gold market as sentiment ebbs and flows," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "The default move is that we will get an agreement, and that will send gold even lower. That's just another reason to lighten up on gold," Bhar said. Gold could get a boost as the U.S. central bank could put its plan to taper stimulus on hold for now, traders said. Richard Fisher, the hawkish president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said that even he does not think he could make a case for scaling back bond purchases at the Fed's policy meeting on Oct. 29-30. In physical market news, gold premiums in India, the world's biggest bullion buyer, hit a record $100 an ounce, about 8 percent over London prices, on a shortage of supplies to meet festival demand, traders said on Tuesday. Silver was up 0.3 percent at $21.32 an ounce, having earlier touched a low of $20.48 an ounce, its weakest since Aug. 9. In platinum group metals, platinum rose 0.2 percent to $1,380.49 an ounce, while palladium dropped 1.1 percent to $704.72 an ounce. 4:17 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1273.20 -3.40 -0.3 1251.00 1287.70 192,362 US Silver DEC 21.191 -0.163 -0.8 20.495 21.525 56,837 US Plat JAN 1383.40 -0.10 0.0 1361.30 1388.50 8,394 US Pall DEC 706.30 -8.95 -1.3 702.05 714.85 3,351 Gold 1281.16 8.37 0.7 1252.43 1287.90 Silver 21.320 0.070 0.3 20.530 21.490 Platinum 1380.49 2.99 0.2 1364.90 1385.50 Palladium 704.72 -7.78 -1.1 704.77 713.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 202,293 189,283 23.18 -1.01 US Silver 62,189 58,610 35.14 1.70 US Platinum 8,604 12,978 20.36 0.00 US Palladium 3,404 5,806 (Editing by William Hardy, Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)