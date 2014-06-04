* Dollar jumps, adjusting to recent run-up in Treasury yields

* Stocks steady as investors hit pause on other risk assets (Recasts with U.S. markets close; adds new byline, NEW YORK to dateline)

By Barani Krishnan and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 4 Gold slipped on Wednesday as investors fretted over the possibility of an upcoming European Central Bank rate cut and uncertainties over key U.S. jobs data due later this week.

The dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen, reflecting the recent jump in Treasury yields, and stocks steadied as investors hit the pause button on other risk assets.

"The markets are really in suspended animation ahead of the ECB meeting in particular and the subsequent U.S. employment report," said Bill O'Neill, managing partner at LOGIC Advisors, in Upper Saddle River, NJ.

"Across the precious metals complex, we had like 50 cent moves through most of the day in palladium, platinum and gold."

The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates, including lowering the rate banks are charged for depositing funds with the central bank to below zero, at Thursday's policy meeting.

On Friday, the United States will release its all-important monthly non-farm payrolls for May. A Reuters survey of economists forecast that U.S. employers probably added 218,000 new payrolls last month, a step down from April's robust 288,000 job gain, but still above average for the preceding six months.

At 4:00 p.m. ET, the spot price of gold was at $1,243.45 an ounce versus late Tuesday's $1,244.20 in New York.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down 20 cents at $1,244.30.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.8 tonnes to 787.08 tonnes on Tuesday, reflecting slightly higher investor interest in bullion.

While the inflow was supportive to sentiment in the near term, the gold ETF's overall bullion holdings were still near five-year lows, analysts noted.

"We expect steady net redemptions of ETF gold to become the norm for at least the next 12 months, though the threat of geo-political risk remains ever present," ANZ said in a note, estimating a year-end price of $1,180 an ounce for bullion, versus previous forecasts at $1,450 an ounce.

Asian physical demand for gold, which tends to provide a floor for the shiny metal during bearish times, has also been weak.

In other precious metals, the spot price of platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,432 an ounce after South Africa's newly appointed mining minister said he hoped to resolve a five-month long mine workers strike, which had been the longest and costliest strike in the industry.

Spot palladium rose 0.2 percent to $834 an ounce. Spot silver was flat at $18.76 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas, David Evans and Diane Craft)