* Global shares fall on Greece, lower oil

* Chinese premiums at $7/oz over global benchmark

* Dollar index hits nine-year high

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 5 Gold rose more than 1 percent on Monday as equity markets worldwide fell on concerns over the future of Greece in the euro zone and lower oil prices, while the euro tumbled and buying from top consumer China picked up ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,204.70 an ounce in earlier trade and by 3:06 p.m. EST (2006 GMT) was up 1.3 percent at $1,204.30. Silver was up 2.8 percent at $16.18 an ounce.

U.S. gold futures for delivery in February rose 1.5 to settle at $1,204.00 an ounce.

The metal was underpinned as European shares fell sharply due to political uncertainty in Greece ahead of elections later this month, while energy sector stocks led a broad selloff on Wall Street as crude prices fell to 5-1/2-year lows.

"What's happening in the euro zone, particularly concerns over a possible default by Greece ... is contributing to an element of short-covering or indeed some safe-haven buying of gold, particularly in euros," Mitsubishi Corp metals strategist Jonathan Butler said. "That is probably helping offset the strength in the dollar."

Gold in euro terms rose to its highest since September 2013 at 1,007.47 euros an ounce. Gold's gains defied a stronger dollar, which gained 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies and hit a nine-year high versus the euro on prospects of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank.

"In the midst of that environment there's going to be a larger need for safe-haven demand and alternative assets," said David Meger, director of metals trading for High Ridge Futures in Chicago, explaining that concern about Greece is causing investors to move money from riskier assets to more conservative assets.

Meanwhile, Chinese buying has picked up in recent weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when gold is bought for gifts. Demand is likely to stay strong until the holiday in February.

Demand from buyers in China was reflected in higher premiums to London gold prices. Prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were around $7 an ounce higher than the global benchmark. Premiums were around $4-$5 last week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday will be picked through for clues on the timing of interest rates hikes.

Among other precious metals, platinum was up 0.9 percent at $1,210.90 an ounce and palladium gained 0.7 percent to $792.50 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas, David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)