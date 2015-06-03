* U.S. private employers add more jobs than forecast

* Greek creditors make offer to Athens

* Gold ETFS holdings at five-year lows (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 3 Gold fell to a three-week low on Wednesday as data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in May and prospects increased of a debt deal for Greece.

U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs, above the 165,000 in April and economists' estimate of a 200,000 gain.

Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,185.56 an ounce by 2:56 p.m. EDT (1856 GMT) after falling more than 1 percent to the lowest since May 11 at $1,179.43. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down $9.50 at $1,184.90.

Gold fell despite the U.S. dollar hitting its lowest against the euro in over two weeks after the European Central Bank kept monetary policy steady. European shares turned lower but U.S. stocks extended gains, a source of pressure for gold prices, after the Federal Reserve's Beige Book showed U.S. economic activity expanded from early April to late May.

"The easing of tensions in the euro zone, with optimism around a Greek deal and Draghi's comments, has lifted the stock markets today, dampening interest for safer assets like gold," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.

"But a more decisive move for gold could come from the U.S. data front on Friday."

Wednesday's jobs data is a precursor to the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, which will be monitored to gauge the strength of the economy and how it would affect the Fed's interest-rate policy. Higher rates would reduce demand for non-interest-paying bullion.

Investors watched Greece's debt situation after international creditors signaled they were ready to compromise to avert a default even as Athens warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week.

"You've got indecision on the Greek situation, potential rate hike, (and) the market's probably trying to factor that in," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for brokerage RJO Futures in Chicago.

Sentiment towards the metal remained bearish, as shown by outflows from gold exchange-traded funds, a sign investors are not confident of any price gains.

Holdings in the top eight gold ETFs, funds backed by physical metal, were at a five-year low as of Tuesday.

Spot platinum was down 0.9 percent at $1,098.75 an ounce. It was still trading at its cheapest to gold since January 2013, with a $90 discount.

Silver fell 1.6 percent to $16.48 an ounce, having hit a three-week low of $16.35, while palladium lost 1.3 percent to $756.25 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and James Dalgleish)