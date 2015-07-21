* Gold hovering around $1,100 support level
* Large funds seen as the most likely sellers
* Holdings of top gold fund SPDR at lowest since 2008
(Rewrites throughout, updates prices; adds comment, second
byline, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 21 Gold edged higher on
Tuesday, the day after it took its deepest dive in years and hit
five-year lows, with many dealers bracing for more losses on
expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates and subdued
demand from India.
In what traders called a "bear raid," sellers on Monday
dumped an estimated 33 tonnes of gold in just two minutes on
exchanges in Shanghai and New York, sending prices on a nearly
$50 downward spiral from which they never fully recovered.
On Tuesday, spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,098.58
per ounce at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), but traders remained
uneasy due to another day of unusually large trading volumes in
China, where many suspect the selling spree originated.
After sliding on Monday by more than 3 percent, the biggest
one-day loss since September 2013, bullion is trading around the
critical $1,100 an ounce support level. Another breach of that
could lead to a further selloff, some analysts said.
U.S. August gold futures settled down 0.3 percent at
$1,103.50 an ounce, their weakest settlement since February
2010.
A slide in the U.S. dollar and stock markets, coupled with
gains for silver and palladium prices, may be giving gold bears
"some pause for concern" on Tuesday, said analyst James Steel of
HSBC in New York. Silver gained 1.1 percent, and
palladium rose 3.4 percent, erasing Monday's losses.
"That implies this is not a bullion-wide selloff," Steel
said.
But many feared more losses after Monday morning's wave of
selling hit markets shortly after the Shanghai Gold Exchange
opened.
Some traders and analysts speculate it originated from a
Chinese entity, possibly a maneuver meant to push prices through
critical support levels during a time of day when trading is
light. A Japanese holiday further diminished liquidity.
Another 29 tonnes worth of gold changed hands on the
Shanghai exchange on Tuesday, almost double its 16 tonne average
daily volume last month.
Ashok Shah, investment director at London & Capital
investment fund, said upward blips were possible but doubted
they would last.
"You are going to get some bear market rallies, but
structurally the market has been broken, and over the six-month
period you'll get the bear trend continuing," he said.
Dealers focused on demand in India, one of the world's
biggest gold consumers. Some said the selloff failed to attract
renewed buying there, while others disagreed.
"We do have the physical market getting nibbled at in India
and other emerging markets," Steel said, adding they were
attracted to the $1,100 level.
CASE FOR GOLD FADES
Investors have found less and less reason to hold gold as a
safe haven following the international financial crisis, with
the dollar strengthening before what is expected to be the first
rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve in nearly a decade.
The slide has helped to wipe out half the gains from the
last decade's historic bull run, taking prices back to the key
chart level and threatening a break toward $1,000 an ounce.
But the price is unlikely to fall sharply again in the
immediate short term, as it did when it fell 13 percent over two
consecutive trading days in April 2013, analysts said.
"I wouldn't be surprised if gold starts to recover a bit
back up $1,130 in the coming days, but my sense is that it is
still going lower," Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Lewis said.
"At these levels we don't think gold is being considered
cheap. That's why we wouldn't be saying to people this is their
opportunity to buy because we have no real fundamental
justification for gold to go up, given the imminent Fed rate
hike and potential for more dollar strength."
Reflecting fading interest in gold, holdings in the SPDR
Gold Trust investment fund fell to their lowest since 2008
.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila; Editing
by David Stamp and Lisa Von Ahn)