* Bullion stays weaker after Fed did not mention new
stimulus
* Silver, platinum tumble on weak global manufacturing data
* Lower-than-expected US auto sales pressure PGMs
* US platinum futures briefly halted on price fluctuations
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims Thursday
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Gold fell in choppy trade on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve issued a policy statement
that dashed investor hopes for new monetary stimulus, even
though it acknowledged that the U.S. economy has lost momentum.
Silver and platinum group metals, used heavily in industry,
also fell after earlier reports showed that a Chinese factory
purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low and
the U.S. ISM survey of the American manufacturing sector shrank
in July.
At the end of a two-day policy meeting, the U.S. central
bank disappointed investors who had hoped for a third round of
government bond purchases, also called quantitative easing or
QE3.
"You can say that immediate QE is off the table. I will
probably not be surprised to see them not do anything in
September," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of
Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
McGhee said frustrated gold investors took profits as the
Fed's latest outlook crushed any hopes of an imminent stimulus.
Some had anticipated the Fed might act at its September
policy meeting following the central bank's high-profile
gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in late August.
Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,599.09 an ounce
by 4:53 p.m. E DT (2 053 GMT), after briefly falling toward $1,590
immediately after the Fed Open Market Committee (FOMC)
statement.
Bullion logged its third straight daily loss as investors
unwound a premium built on hopes of further U.S. monetary
easing.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$7.30 an ounce at $1,607.30, with trading volume about 5 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Silver fell 1.9 percent to $27.39 an ounce. It was up
more than 4 percent in a four-day rally last week.
Wall Street's losses and weaker industrial metals combined
with a stronger dollar also dragged gold lower. Many had
expected the Fed to extend its guidance for low rates further
into the future, but it maintained its late-2014 language.
AUTO SALES WEAK, US PLATINUM BRIEFLY HALTED
Gold investment demand, however, is showing signs of
resiliency.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, the SPDR Gold Trust, rose 3.32 tonnes on Tuesday,
data from the fund showed. That pared back its monthly net
outflow to just over 27 tonnes, which was still the biggest
one-month drop in its holdings this year.
Platinum group metals were under pressure after major
automakers reported U.S. auto sales for July that were somewhat
softer than expected as high U.S. unemployment and weak consumer
confidence kept would-be buyers on the sidelines.
Platinum dropped 1.2 percent to $1,393.75 an ounce
and palladium was down 1 percent at $580.25 an ounce.
CME Group Inc said trading in its U.S. NYMEX
platinum futures was briefly halted Wednesday morning due to
excessive price fluctuations. The largest U.S. futures exchange
also said that no erroneous trades were reported in its precious
metals futures complex.
4:53 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1607.30 -7.30 -0.5 1595.00 1621.80 150,242
US Silver SEP 27.535 -0.379 -1.4 27.060 28.020 44,604
US Plat OCT 1401.30 -15.60 -1.1 1387.40 1418.40 10,110
US Pall SEP 582.60 -7.95 -1.3 578.20 592.05 2,596
Gold 1599.09 -14.20 -0.9 1592.95 1618.29
Silver 27.390 -0.520 -1.9 27.140 28.070
Platinum 1393.75 -16.55 -1.2 1389.25 1414.49
Palladium 580.25 -5.58 -1.0 583.00 590.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 167,497 171,677 196,124 19.44 0.30
US Silver 49,562 52,215 58,222 28.75 0.54
US Platinum 10,296 9,836 8,943 23 0.00
US Palladium 3,005 3,203 4,385