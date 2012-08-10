* Gold lifted by hopes of China stimulus after weak data
* Inflation worries brew as corn record high on USDA data
* Gold investors wait for signals from Fed, ECB
* Coming Up: U.S. retail sales on Tuesday
(Adds details, graphic link, updates market activity)
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Gold rose on Friday and also
posted a weekly gain, as disappointing Chinese trade and new
bank-lending data suggested policymakers there may act to boost
sputtering growth.
Worries about food inflation also boosted gold after the
U.S. government said the worst drought in more than half a
century has battered corn and soybean crops in the world's main
agricultural exporter with larger losses than expected.
Corn futures rose to an all-time high before
settling lower.
Bullion broke ranks with declining U.S. equities after the
latest disappointing Chinese data showed July exports rose just
1 percent from a year ago, with new loans at a 10-month low.
A day earlier, data showed
China's factory output growth slowed unexpectedly in July.
"Gold is up mainly because of the weak manufacturing numbers
in China, suggesting that there is a pretty strong indication we
are going to see more quantitative easing there," said Jeffrey
Sica, chief investment officer at SICA Wealth Management, which
has more than $1 billion in assets.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,620.60 an ounce by
2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), rebounding from a low from earlier in
the session at $1,605.20.
The metal posted a weekly gain of 1 percent largely on hopes
for stimulus measures by China based on weak economic data.
U.S. gold for December settled up $2.60 at $1,622.80
an ounce.
Trading volume totalled around 111,000 lots, about 30
percent below its 30-day average, but still the highest this
week, preliminary Reuters data showed.
While food inflation fears boosted gold on the day Sica
said, however, rising food commodity prices could hurt rather
than help gold prices because they prompted the Federal Reserve
to be more vigilant in keeping inflation under control.
PLATINUM-GOLD SPREAD WIDENS TO RECORD
Among other precious metals, platinum fell 0.7
percent to $1,395.64 and palladium lost 0.1 percent to
$580.22, while silver inched up 0.1 percent at $28.12 an
ounce.
The unusual spread between the much-more scarce platinum and
gold now stood at an all-time high at over $220 an ounce.
Platinum, which is traditionally more expensive than gold,
has been hit particularly hard since the euro zone debt crisis
dampened car sales there. Platinum is mostly consumed as an
autocatalyst in diesel cars to clean tailpipe emission.
Gold, meanwhile, has been held in a trading range due to
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve and European
Central Bank will take further steps to boost their economies.
Bullion remains sharply below last September's record high
at around $1,920 an ounce and it is only up 3.5 percent year to
date.
The next major event for the gold market is likely to be the
annual meeting of economists and central bankers in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming.
2:43 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1622.80 2.60 0.2 1606.60 1629.70 102,099
US Silver SEP 28.062 -0.035 -0.1 27.530 28.315 39,204
US Plat OCT 1399.90 -12.90 -0.9 1392.20 1414.50 7,395
US Pall SEP 582.20 -4.50 -0.8 575.50 587.40 1,789
Gold 1620.60 3.51 0.2 1605.20 1626.06
Silver 28.120 0.020 0.1 27.640 28.320
Platinum 1395.64 -9.96 -0.7 1395.00 1409.00
Palladium 580.22 -0.58 -0.1 579.00 585.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 111,313 166,251 188,572 17.05 -0.03
US Silver 52,129 41,642 56,775 23.07 -1.83
US Platinum 7,786 7,557 8,975 23 0.00
US Palladium 1,968 2,871 4,350
(Additional reporting by Siliva Antonioli in London; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)