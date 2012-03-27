* Prices fall $1,680 in late trade on weaker euro
By Josephine Mason and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON March 27 Spot gold prices fell
off two-week highs on Tuesday after failing to pierce the $1,700
per ounce mark and as bullion tracked a weaker euro.
Losses accelerated in late New York trade after the Comex
March options contracts expired.
Interest ahead of the options expiry had pushed gold just $4
shy of key resistance, but prices weakened to an intraday low
below $1,680 per ounce in late afternoon as the dollar
strengthened against the euro.
The slide erased the previous day's rally, falling below the
100- and 200-day moving averages they had breached on Monday.
That rally came after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Benanke
signaled U.S. interest rates would stay low. That would maintain
the low opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Spot gold was at $1,679.44 an ounce at 5:21 p.m. EDT
(2221 GMT), down $12.3 or 0.73 percent, after hitting a two-week
peak at $1,696.20 earlier in the day.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled at
$1,684.9 per ounce, down slightly from Monday's settlement of
$1,685.6.
With most call and put options concentrated around $1,700 an
ounce, expiry passed with no buying materializing to provide any
upside momentum.
"Most of the open interest was at $1,700. It tried to force
its way up there," said a Comex trader.
There were spikes in volume during the day, the largest
taking place at around 1:15 p.m. EDT (1755 GMT), as a broker
unwound his options conversions ahead of the contract expiry,
the trader said.
Technical factors also held prices back after the market
failed to settle above $1,690 per ounce, the trader said.
"A lot of it was also technical. If it had settled above
$1,690, it would have been very bullish," he said.
The conditions are in place for it to break above the $1,700
mark, although there may be further pressure in the near term,
he said, adding that bullion will find support at $1,660 per
ounce.
"Once it's through there ($1,700), it will get up to $1,730,
$1,750," he said. Gold has not been at those levels since the
end of February.
A second trader said he expects a volatile market as traders
square their books ahead of the end of the first quarter. Prices
are up 7 percent since the start of the year.
Daily volume was average, although activity levels so far
this month have been higher than the previous months. With three
days until the end of the month, volume is already at 3.13
million lots, close to exceeding February's level of 3.2 million
lots.
That would be the highest monthly volume since September,
when prices hit the record of $1,920 per oz before plunging
almost $400 by the end of the month.
On Tuesday, gold surrendered early gains as the euro lost
ground against the dollar after a two-day rally. The precious
metal tends to benefit from weakness in the dollar, which makes
it cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Monday's rally was triggered when Bernanke said the U.S.
economy needed to grow more quickly to cut the unemployment
rate. While he did not directly indicate the Fed was set to
begin another round of bond purchases, he said a continuation of
accommodative policies was needed to support faster growth.
Appetite for assets seen as higher risk mostly held firm
after strengthening the previous day. World stocks touched an
eight-month high on the back of Bernanke's comments and on
expectations the euro zone would agree to a bigger crisis
firewall, while oil held above $125 a barrel.
"Our economists believe that the market has been too
aggressive in pricing in Fed rate hikes in 2013, while the Fed
is more likely to push the hikes out to 2014 as indicated by the
speech," said Barclays Capital in a note.
"We believe low interest rates and longer-term inflationary
pressures should remain supportive for gold prices."
ETFs RECORD INFLOWS
Gold exchange-traded funds, which issue securities backed by
physical metal, reported inflows on Monday. Holdings of the
largest, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, increased by around 6
tonnes, reversing some of the previous week's 10 tonne drop.
Demand for the yellow metal in major consumer India remained
subdued, however, as a strike continued among jewelers in
protest at a government import levy.
"There is valid concern over Indian gold demand, which may
decline on the back of higher domestic taxes on the gold
industry," said Standard Bank in a note. "Indian buying has been
notably weak as the strike by jewelers drags on for the 11th day
today."
Silver was down 0.88 percent at $32.54 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 0.32 percent at $1,648 an ounce, while
spot palladium edged down 1.07 percent to $656.
Platinum maintained an historically unusual discount to gold
as buyers worried about demand for the white metal, which is
chiefly used in autocatalysts.
Platinum prices are up more than 18 percent this year after
a poor performance in 2011 but have struggled to maintain
traction as worries persist over growth in the euro zone, a
major market for platinum-heavy diesel autocatalysts.
(editing by Jane Baird and David Gregorio)