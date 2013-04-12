(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
* ETF outflows, Cyprus gold sales spook market
* Japanese bond investors selling also behind sinking prices
* Bullion takes silver, commodities lower
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 12 Gold sank more than 5
percent on Friday, entering bear-market territory as
institutional investors fled bullion in favor of other
safe-haven assets amid concerns about central bank sales and
souring sentiment.
The breadth of the sell-off will underline some expectations
that gold's meteoric rally may end after 12 years of gains.
The precious metal slid below $1,500 an ounce for the first
time since July, 2011. Gold posted its biggest weekly decline
since December, 2011.
Selling became heavy after an unexpected contraction in U.S.
retail sales data, which hurt stocks and supported the dollar.
It added to pressures that were building this week from several
factors, including a draft plan for Cyprus to sell bullion and
outflows from exchange-traded gold funds.
"The scale of the decline has been absolutely breathtaking.
We tried to rally and that just didn't get anywhere ... there
hasn't been any downside support, it's like a knife through
butter," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
The pace of the sell-off appeared tied to volatility in the
price of Japanese government bonds, which has forced certain
holders to sell other assets to meet the risk modeling of their
investment portfolios.
The spot price of bullion hit a low of $1,477, down
5.3 percent on the day. For the week, it showed a decline of
more than 6 percent, in its biggest weekly drop since December
2011. Bonds rallied on Friday.
Losses in gold accelerated and trading volumes ballooned
after prices fell through key support at $1,521 an ounce. The
market is down some 23 percent below a record peak of $1,920.30
hit in September 2011. Investors define a bear market as a
decline of 20 percent or more from a market high.
Bullion has soared for more than a decade due to its status
as a safe-haven investment in troubled times and in response to
inflation fears as the Federal Reserve embarked on an aggressive
stimulus program to jump-start the U.S. economy after the
financial crisis.
But with signs of a tentative recovery now in world's
largest economy, further losses could be looming in gold.
Speculative investors are holding one of their smallest net
longs in the precious metal since December 2008.
"Could it retest $1,300 or $1,200 on a short-term technical
basis? Absolutely yes," said Geoffrey Fila, associate portfolio
manager at Galtere Ltd, a commodities-focused hedge fund in New
York with about $600 million under management.
U.S. gold futures also hit their lowest since July 2011,
with gold for June delivery falling to as low as $1,476
an ounce by 5:20 p.m. EDT (2150 GMT). It settled at $1,501.40,
down 4.1 percent.
Other precious metals also sold off, with silver the biggest
loser, sliding 5.36 percent to $26.12 per ounce. The commodities
complex came under pressure as Brent crude oil hit an
nine-month low.
A European Commission assessment of what Cyprus needs to do
as part of its European Union/International Monetary Fund
bailout earlier this week showed it was set to sell gold
reserves to raise around 400 million euros ($525 million).
While Cyprus' gold sale in itself is small, heavily indebted
euro zone nations such as Italy and Portugal could also find
themselves under increasing pressure to put their bullion
reserves to work.
"If Cyprus can break the gold market, then (there are) many
reasons to be worried, with Slovenia, Hungary, Portugal, Spain
and Italy in line," said Milko Markov, an investment analyst at
S.K. Hart Management.
Wary investors continued to cut exposure to gold, with total
holdings at the world's major bullion gold-backed
exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) falling to their lowest since early
2012. <GOL/ETF HLDTOTALL=XAU>
Holdings of the largest fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD
fell a further 2.1 tonnes, or 67,710 ounces on Thursday, after a
17-tonne outflow on Wednesday.
Financial market watchers are awaiting the outcome of a
two-day meeting in Dublin beginning on Friday. Euro-zone finance
ministers there said the necessary elements are now in place to
launch national procedures to endorse a 10 billion euro bailout
fund loan for Cyprus.
