* Dollar index hits five-week high to put pressure on gold
* Focus on Friday's June U.S. employment report
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings at lowest since February 2009
By Carole Vaporean
NEW YORK, July 2 Gold slipped from earlier highs
on Tuesday, ending lower as the dollar strengthened and
investors looked for further indications that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may soon end or taper its economic stimulus program.
Many participants are on hold until Friday's June U.S.
employment report offers new insights into economic growth.
Spot gold extended losses to 0.81 percent at
$1,242.81 by 3:23 EDT (1723 GMT), after rising earlier to a near
one-week high at $1,267.20 an ounce. U.S. gold futures
for August delivery lost 1.09 percent to $1,242 an ounce.
The precious metal was higher in early business on short
cover buying after ending June with its biggest quarterly loss
since at least 1968. But those gains were fleeting as some money
managers used the opportunity to sell out of long positions.
"Investors have gradually come to the realization that there
is no reason to own the asset class now because at some point
interest rates are going to go up and there is no inflation
anywhere to be seen," said Troy Gayeski, partner and senior
portfolio manager at SkyBridge, which has $7.9 billion assets
under management and advisement.
Investors, wary of taking fresh positions before the U.S.
Independence Day holiday on Thursday, are looking ahead to
Friday's U.S. labor report. A strong reading would lift both
U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, and in turn weigh on gold.
"If numbers are better than expected, selling momentum could
kick in again," MKS Capital senior vice president Bernard Sin
said.
Gold lost 23 percent in the April-June period after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested that the central bank
would begin tightening its ultra-loose monetary policy when U.S.
economic growth picked up. That would mean rising U.S. interest
rates, making gold less attractive.
The dollar rose to a five-week peak against a basket
of currencies on a broad view that the Federal Reserve will
scale back its stimulus measures sooner than expected given the
recent run of generally solid U.S. economic data.
Data so far this week show a rebound in U.S. manufacturing
and a rise in factory orders, suggesting the sector was
stabilizing.
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report will be watched
closely, with investors expecting 165,000 new jobs in June and a
lower unemployment rate of 7.5 percent.
Some analysts warned that gold's recovery from last week's
three-year low at $1,180.70 was not likely to last for long,
with some participants anticipating eventual prices declines to
$1,000 an ounce.
"The dollar index is strengthening quite a bit, equities are
strengthening and you're seeing interest rates go up. That seems
to be the perfect storm against the metal," said Phillip
Streible, senior commodities broker at R.J. O'Brien in Chicago.
He said that gold's failure to push through resistance near
$1,260 per ounce caused other players to join the selling.
ETF HOLDINGS HIT 4-1/2 YEAR LOWS
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold
exchange-traded fund, reported an outflow of 1.2 tonnes to
968.30 tonnes on Monday, its lowest since February 2009. Its
holdings have dropped 382.5 tonnes since the start of the year.
Physical demand has not rescued gold as it did in April,
when prices fell the most in 30 years. But Shanghai futures
were trading at more than a $30 premium to spot prices,
indicating some renewed interest.
Commodity market brokers Marex Spectron said there "has been
some good physical demand with premiums in Asia remaining
elevated ... (showing) that buyers believe that gold has
probably done enough on the downside for now."
In Hong Kong and Singapore, however, gold bar premiums
remained at the same levels as last week, indicating demand had
not picked up strongly.
Silver was down with gold, losing 1.38 percent to $19.29 an
ounce. It reached a near three-year low at $18.19 on Friday.
Platinum fell 0.89 percent to $1,362.24 an ounce and
palladium dropped 0.44 percent to $681.47 an ounce.
3:49 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1243.40 -12.30 -1.0 1238.80 1267.00 156,482
US Silver SEP 0.19309 -0.003 -1.5 00.192 00.198 30,206
US Plat OCT 1367.80 -14.70 -1.1 1367.10 1388.70 8,669
US Pall SEP 688.90 2.20 0.3 682.65 695.95 2,930
Gold 1242.61 -10.19 -0.8 1240.23 1267.20
Silver 19.360 -0.200 -1.0 19.280 19.810
Platinum 1362.00 -12.50 -0.9 1368.00 1384.50
Palladium 683.00 -1.50 -0.2 686.27 693.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 183,290 172,509 26.93 -0.63
US Silver 32,154 52,120 37.5 -1.27
US Platinum 9,283 11,719 22.19 -0.06
US Palladium 2,975 5,180
