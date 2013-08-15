* Rally above $1,350 key resistance sets off buy-stop orders
* Sharp price gains prompt speculators to cover shorts
* SPDR Gold Trust posts rare inflows
* Silver posts best seven-day rally since October 2008
* Coming up: US housing permits, consumer sentiment Friday
(Adds comments, details on gold ETF, fund position changes,
updates market action)
By Frank Tang and Zhe Sun
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 15 Gold rose to a near
two-month high on Thursday, gaining nearly 2.5 percent as a drop
in the U.S. dollar triggered short-covering and a technical
breakout once prices breached key resistance at $1,350 an ounce.
Silver climbed almost 6 percent to extend its winning streak
to a seventh session. Platinum and palladium also rose sharply.
After trading lower earlier in the session, gold staged an
impressive $50 rally as the dollar reversed gains after data
gave conflicting pictures of the strength of the U.S. economic
recovery, muddying views on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin trimming its stimulus measures.
Speculators, who have boosted their short position on gold
since its mid-April sell-off, opted to buy futures to cover
their bearish bets as gold rose above the $1,350 mark, an area
bullion attempted to breach several times in the past two months
but failed each time.
"Today's move was mostly driven by technicals, and that
spooked the bearish bets out of the gold market," said Axel
Merk, chief investment officer at California-based Merk Funds,
which manages about $500 million of currency mutual-fund assets.
Spot gold was up 2.3 percent at $1,365.60 an ounce at
2:59 p.m. EDT (1859 GMT), having hit $1,369.40, its highest
level since June 19.
U.S. Comex gold futures for December settled up
$27.50 at $1,360.90 an ounce, with trading volume less than 20
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Relatively low volume in the quieter summer months suggests
that the metal could easily give up its gains, traders said.
Earlier, the metal fell as much as 1.1 percent to a low of
$1,318.81 an ounce after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to
a near six-year low last week and the consumer price index (CPI)
rose broadly in July. On Wednesday, U.S. data showed the
producer price index (PPI) was flat in July.
"I would rather not own gold today. The benign CPI, PPI and
Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) all suggest that
inflation is not picking up," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities
portfolio manager at DoubleLine, an asset manager with about $57
billion in assets under management.
GOLD ETF INFLOW, PAULSON CUTS STAKE
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold
exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2 percent to 913.23 tonnes on
Wednesday, raising hopes that the worst of the outflow from the
fund is over.
Investors must also digest news that many top U.S. hedge
funds, including longtime bull John Paulson, have reduced, and
in some cases completely disposed of, their stakes in SPDR Gold
Trust.
Silver was up 5.7 percent at $22.89, having earlier
set a near three-month high at $23.14 on ounce. The grey metal
extended its rally to a seventh straight day, notching its
biggest seven-day rise, 18.5 percent, since October 2008.
Platinum was up 1.8 percent at $1,523.24 an ounce,
while palladium gained 3.1 percent to $759.97 an ounce.
2:59 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1360.90 27.50 2.1 1317.90 1369.60 213,020
US Silver SEP 22.935 1.148 5.3 21.705 23.190 82,778
US Plat OCT 1532.30 27.10 1.8 1500.60 1536.00 12,897
US Pall SEP 756.85 16.50 2.2 739.95 769.50 8,371
Gold 1365.60 31.01 2.3 1319.81 1369.40
Silver 23.060 1.240 5.7 21.760 23.140
Platinum 1523.24 26.44 1.8 1505.50 1531.00
Palladium 759.97 22.97 3.1 742.02 766.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 223,269 192,310 188,616 21.53 -1.50
US Silver 97,256 47,154 53,943 29.86 1.01
US Platinum 13,315 9,039 12,524 20.89 0.00
US Palladium 9,109 3,685 5,255
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London, A.
Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Veronica Brown, Keiron
Henderson and Peter Galloway)