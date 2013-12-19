* Bullion extends slide to third consecutive day * Less than $20 above key $1,180 support that marks 3-year low * Market could rally on "double bottom" -fund manager Shah * Coming up: U.S. Core PCE price index Friday By Frank Tang and Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Dec 19 Gold prices fell 2 percent to a six-month low on Thursday in a delayed sell-off after the Federal Reserve's pullback in the U.S. monetary stimulus, but the market could snap back into a rally as a "double bottom" forms on technical charts, some traders cautioned. Bullion fell just modestly on Wednesday after the Fed announced a slight cut in the pace of its monthly asset purchases that marked the central bank's first step in rolling back the era of easy money that drove gold to record highs. In Thursday's session, the market reacted further, plumbing to its lowest level since June, as speculation about further stimulus taperings by the Fed heightened deflation fears. Even so, some said bullion prices could abruptly reverse from their current weakness, going by technical readings. "We could be forming a massive double bottom - something to watch in the next couple of weeks - that would swing gold to a big rally despite the upcoming Fed taper," said Anuraag Shah, portfolio manager at Tusker Capital, a commodities hedge fund in Marina Del Ray, California, with about $100 million under management. A double bottom refers to a technical-chart market pattern made up of two consecutive troughs that are roughly equal, with a moderate peak in between. Reuters data shows the spot price of gold hit a near three-year low of $1,180.71 an ounce on June 28. It rebounded to a three-month high of $1,433.31 on Aug. 28, before the six-month bottom of $1,190.80 on Thursday. In spite of Shah's view, the majority of traders, investors and analysts are pessimistic that gold will regain in near-term the upward momentum that took it to the all-time high of $1,920.30 in September 2011. Investors are also continuing to sell out of gold-backed exchange-traded funds, resulting in outflows of some 800 tonnes this year which have brought ETF holdings in bullion to a 3-1/2 year low. The largest gold ETF, SPDR Gold Shares, saw its holdings dip by another 4.2 tonnes on Wednesday. "A lot of gold investors are anticipating deflation not inflation as a result of the Fed announcement, taking advantage of the downside momentum and shorting gold at least temporarily," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of New Jersey-based Sica Wealth with over $1 billion in client assets. In announcing the stimulus cut on Wednesday, the Fed also lowered its expectations for both inflation and unemployment over the next few years. The central bank trimmed its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion, leaving markets guessing about the pace and size of future cuts. By 3:38 p.m. EST (2038 GMT), spot gold was down 2 percent at $1,192.10, falling for a third straight day. Following Thursday's break of the $1,200 support, the spot price was less than $20 above the near three-year low of $1,180.71 seen on June 30. Analysts said gold will be vulnerable to a much sharper pullback if it falls below that bottom. In futures trading, U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down 3.4 percent, or $41.40, at $1,193.60, with trading volume above the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Among other precious metals, silver was down 2.7 percent at $19.19 an ounce. Platinum was down 1.2 percent at $1,314.75 an ounce, while palladium eased 0.5 percent to $692.30 an ounce. 4:00 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1195.00 -41.10 -3.3 1194.20 1226.60 115 US Silver DEC 19.143 -0.871 -4.4 19.470 19.830 5 US Plat JAN 1318.40 -24.30 -1.8 1311.70 1339.00 19,561 US Pall DEC 695.30 -3.10 -0.4 000.00 000.00 Gold 1190.50 -27.12 -2.2 1189.30 1226.26 Silver 19.220 -0.500 -2.5 19.150 19.890 Platinum 1316.24 -14.76 -1.1 1318.25 1339.25 Palladium 692.97 -2.53 -0.4 697.70 699.72 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 199,455 189,283 23.18 -1.01 US Silver 48,549 58,610 35.14 1.70 US Platinum 28,618 12,978 20.36 0.00 US Palladium 4,198 5,806