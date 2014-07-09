* Fed hints Oct end to bond-buying; no change to inflation
By Barani Krishnan and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 9 Gold rose on Wednesday,
holding above $1,320 an ounce, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
latest meeting minutes did not suggest any hike in U.S. interest
rates soon.
Palladium jumped to a 13-1/2 year high for a second
day, and platinum rallied too. The two autocatalyst metals were
driven by a protracted South African mine strike, tensions in
major producing nation Russia and surging car sales.
The spot price of gold neared a one-week high as the world's
largest gold exchange-traded fund, the New York-listed SPDR Gold
Trust, reported a second straight session of inflows that
took its holdings above 800 tonnes the first time since
mid-April.
Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,330 an ounce by 3:25
p.m. EDT (1925 GMT). U.S. gold futures' most-active contract
, for delivery in August, settled up $7.80 an ounce at
$1,324.30.
The gains came on anticipation that the Fed's June meeting
minutes would not reveal any significant change in thinking on
monetary policy, meaning the central bank was not ready to raise
interest rates or hasten the rollback of stimulus measures.
"In that sense, the gold market got what it wanted," said
Adam Sarhan at New York's Sarhan Capital. "There was some
knee-jerk reaction that made the dollar go positive and gold
give back some gains, but it was all too brief and too little."
The Fed may end its bond buying program after its October
meeting if "certain economic conditions remain positive", the
minutes said.
But the minutes also contained the central bank's
oft-repeated stance that U.S. inflation was expected to remain
over the next few years at below the Fed target of 2 percent.
The dollar fell to a near week-low against a basket of major
currencies, bolstering gold's standing as a hedge.
The spot price of silver rose along with gold,
gaining 0.8 percent to $21.17 an ounce.
The platinum metals group (PGM), which primarily serves the
auto market, rallied.
Spot palladium was up 0.5 percent at $871.22 an
ounce. During the session it hit $873.80 an ounce, its highest
since February 2001.
Spot platinum was up 1.3 percent at $1,507 an ounce.
On Tuesday, holdings of palladium-backed ETFs
hit a record 2.573 million ounces after a near
8,000-ounce inflow into the NewPalladium ETF operated in
Johannesburg by Absa Capital.
Strong car sales in the United States and China have boosted
demand from automakers for PGMs, used to purify emissions.
Tensions between major producer Russia and the West over
Ukraine have stoked fears that PGM supply from the Crimean
region may be constrained. A five-month miners' strike in South
Africa prompted analysts to tighten forecasts for PGM supply.
