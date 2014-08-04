* Gold has now dropped in five out of six sessions
* Bailout deal reached to rescue major Portuguese bank
* Asian physical bullion demand muted
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods Tuesday
(Adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline, second byline, updates
market activities)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 4 Gold fell on Monday as a
bailout agreement to rescue Portugal's largest listed bank and a
better tone to the global economy reflected by a higher S&P 500
equities index lessened safe-haven buying in the yellow metal.
Bullion has now dropped in five out of the last six sessions
after a string of encouraging U.S. economic data including
strong second-quarter economic growth last week prompted
selling.
"Good economic data over the next few months are likely to
put the subject of interest rate hikes back on the Fed's agenda,
which should reduce the relative attractiveness of gold and
silver and preclude any sharp rises in price," said Eugen
Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,288.26 an ounce
by 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT).
A run of forecast-beating data, including strong U.S. wage
growth, had fueled talk that the Fed could raise interest rates
sooner than expected, increasing the opportunity cost of holding
gold, which does not reward its investors with interest or
dividends like other assets.
The yellow metal, however, rebounded 1 percent on Friday
after worse-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data dampened
speculation the Fed will raise interest rates soon.
On Monday, the S&P 500 index rose as investors welcomed news
that Portugal prevented the collapse of one of its major banks.
In the physical markets, buying remained subdued in the
seasonally quiet summer period, even as many consumers expected
prices to decline further, dealers said.
In top buyer China, local premiums to the global benchmark
were steady near $3 an ounce, compared to over $20 earlier this
year. Premiums in other parts of Asia have also largely remained
steady over the past several weeks.
Silver slipped 0.4 percent to $20.19 an ounce, while
platinum was up 0.3 percent at $1,458.75 an ounce and
palladium fell 1.1 percent to $852.22 an ounce.
Platinum group metal prices should be underpinned on news
new car sales in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, bounced
back in July, suggesting further improvement in second-half
demand.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by William Hardy and Phil Berlowitz)