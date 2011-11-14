SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Gold edged up on Monday,
extending gains from the previous session, as new governments in
Italy and Greece rush to combat the debt crisis, soothing
investor fears.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,793.69 an ounce
by 0008 GMT, building on a rise of nearly 2 percent last week.
* U.S. gold also inched up 0.4 percent to $1,795.20.
* Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner
Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government charged with
implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered
the whole euro zone.
* Greece's new prime minister Lucas Papademos will seek to
take advantage of a rare political truce on Monday to push
through austerity and radical reform aimed at restoring the
country's tattered credibility and staving off bankruptcy.
* Investors will closely watch the result of Italy's bond
auction later in the day, after yields spiked to a dangerous
level last week.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and commodity currencies gained ground in Asia on
Monday as investors cheered Europe's progress in tackling its
debt problems, but traders remained wary as Italy prepares to
test market appetite with a bond sale.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week
after the Italian senate's approval of economic reforms gave
investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt
crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Sep
1000 EZ Industrial production yy Sep
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1793.69 6.37 +0.36 26.37
Spot Silver 34.81 0.20 +0.58 12.80
Spot Platinum 1648.99 14.08 +0.86 -6.70
Spot Palladium 658.22 2.92 +0.45 -17.67
TOCOM Gold 4454.00 44.00 +1.00 19.44 20015
TOCOM Platinum 4119.00 26.00 +0.64 -12.29 3328
TOCOM Silver 85.40 1.80 +2.15 5.43 76
TOCOM Palladium 1645.00 17.00 +1.04 -21.55 65
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1795.20 7.10 +0.40 26.30 2711
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.84 0.16 +0.46 12.61 1252
Euro/Dollar 1.3768
Dollar/Yen 77.15
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)