* Renewed confidence in euro zone fuels risk appetite

* Spot gold targets $1,820 -technicals

* Coming Up: Italy Treasury auctions (Updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Gold traded steady on Monday, as changes in the political leadership in Italy and Greece rekindled hopes for a resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis, fuelling risk appetite in markets.

Equities and commodities rose after Italy and Greece rushed to form new governments to save the indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Monti will face the first test of confidence when the Treasury auctions up to 3 billion euros of government bonds later today, after yields spiked to unsustainable levels at an auction last week.

"The change in political leadership is calming the financial markets," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that confidence in the new leaders could fuel risk appetite and push bullion higher.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,788.49 an ounce by 0653 GMT, after rising nearly 2 percent last week.

U.S. gold inched up $2.4 to $1,790.50.

Technical analysis suggested spot could target $1,820 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Although Italy and Greece have embarked on a painful journey towards solving their debt problems, the euro zone debt crisis is nowhere near an end, which could support long-term gold prices.

"In the longer term there is still a lot of uncertainty, such as the many challenges Italy faces as to how the new government will implement harsh reforms," said Ong of Phillip Futures.

"The overall backdrop remains supportive of safe haven demand in general."

Activities on the physical market were muted, as buyers shy away from higher prices, dealers said. Premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore were little changed from last week.

"We see very light volume today. Gold could test $1,800 soon, while the $1,750 level provides good support," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.

Platinum group metals led the rise in the precious metals complex. Spot platinum gained 0.8 percent to $1,647.75, and spot palladium rose 0.9 percent to $661, tracking strong gains in prices of industrial metals.

Precious metals prices 0653 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1788.49 1.17 +0.07 26.00 Spot Silver 34.62 0.01 +0.03 12.18 Spot Platinum 1647.75 12.84 +0.79 -6.78 Spot Palladium 661.00 5.70 +0.87 -17.32 TOCOM Gold 4446.00 36.00 +0.82 19.23 42949 TOCOM Platinum 4120.00 27.00 +0.66 -12.27 10850 TOCOM Silver 85.20 1.60 +1.91 5.19 204 TOCOM Palladium 1650.00 22.00 +1.35 -21.32 201 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1790.50 2.40 +0.13 25.97 11571 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.66 -0.03 -0.08 12.01 4870 Euro/Dollar 1.3755 Dollar/Yen 77.11 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)