SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Spot gold prices traded
little changed on Tuesday, as investors unnerved by an Italian
bond auction focused on the scope of the task faced by new
governments in Italy and Greece in keeping the region's
sovereign debt crisis under control.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.64 an ounce
by 0016 GMT.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,780.60.
* Italian government bonds yields rose on Monday as relief
over the appointment of a new head of government in Rome gave
way to concerns over the size of the task still facing
policymakers trying to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe could be
living through its toughest hour since World War Two as new
leaders in Italy and Greece rushed to form governments and limit
the damage from the euro zone debt crisis.
* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, increased their bullish bets in gold futures and
options during the week of Nov. 8, as the price of bullion
rallied to a 7-week high above $1,800 an ounce, data showed.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as rising bond yields in Italy
and other euro-zone countries reminded investors that despite
changes in governments, the region's debt crisis could still
spin out of control.
* The euro held steady on Tuesday, after sliding against the
dollar in the previous session as new governments in Italy and
Greece failed to ease fears about the euro-zone sovereign debt
crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany GDP flash yy Jul
1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Sep
1000 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Jul
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1330 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Oct
1330 U.S. CPI Oct
1330 U.S. Producer prices mm Oct
1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Oct
1500 U.S. Business inventories mm Sep
China FDI (ytd) Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1778.64 -1.25 -0.07 25.30
Spot Silver 34.25 0.04 +0.12 10.99
Spot Platinum 1639.74 2.25 +0.14 -7.23
Spot Palladium 659.49 -0.26 -0.04 -17.51
TOCOM Gold 4416.00 -31.00 -0.70 18.42 17877
TOCOM Platinum 4086.00 -34.00 -0.83 -12.99 3731
TOCOM Silver 84.10 -1.10 -1.29 3.83 131
TOCOM Palladium 1645.00 -5.00 -0.30 -21.55 66
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1780.60 2.20 +0.12 25.27 747
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.29 0.26 +0.77 10.81 801
Euro/Dollar 1.3629
Dollar/Yen 77.12
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)