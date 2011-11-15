* Italian bond yields rise despite new government

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Gold posted modest losses on Tuesday, tracking losses in riskier assets, as worries about the euro zone's ability to contain its debt crisis resurfaced after Italian bond yields rose, reflecting the nervousness of investors.

Though gold is supported by its safe-haven allure, it is prone to spillover from the heavy sell-off in the wider financial market, where sentiment remains fickle over Europe's painful journey towards solving its debt crisis.

Asian shares fell as a rise in euro zone bond yields reflected lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms to resolve their debt crises and win market confidence.

"There is a much greater likelihood of its ending badly," said a Singapore-based trader.

"Whether it means the euro would dissolve is a different question, but the government bond market seems to be deteriorating. A lot of people in the market still have the idea that gold would be a reasonable thing to hold while the situation plays out."

Spot gold lost 0.6 percent to $1,768.44 an ounce by 0738 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.

U.S. gold edged down 0.4 percent to $1,770.50.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall to $1,735.69 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Spot gold has attempted to break above $1,800 over the past week, and the failure has contributed to thin trading volumes on the physical market in Asia.

"At this price level there is not much interest around, since it looks like we can't break above $1,800," said Ronald Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

"If we see prices drop below $1,750, some buyers may enter the market."

Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong remained in a range of $1 to $1.50 an ounce above spot prices, Leung added.

Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, increased their bullish bets in gold futures and options during the week of Nov. 8, as the price of bullion rallied to a 7-week high above $1,800 an ounce, data showed.

"The move below $1,700 on the first day of the month appears to have sparked a renewed bout of safe haven buying, as Greece/Italy reached a crescendo," said David Thurtell, a Citigroup analyst.

"Eighteen hundred seems to be a significant level of resistance, though. Longs appear to have been placed orders to take profits just below that benchmark."

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, reported the first dip in its holdings in more than two weeks on Monday -- a fall of 0.388 tonnes from the previous session to 1,268.278 tonnes.

Precious metals prices 0738 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1768.44 -11.45 -0.64 24.59 Spot Silver 33.97 -0.24 -0.70 10.08 Spot Platinum 1635.74 -1.75 -0.11 -7.45 Spot Palladium 658.97 -0.78 -0.12 -17.58 TOCOM Gold 0.00-4380.00 -100.00 -100.00 0 TOCOM Platinum 0.00-4076.00 -100.00 -100.00 0 TOCOM Silver 0.00 -83.40 -100.00 -100.00 0 TOCOM Palladium 0.00-1650.00 -100.00 -100.00 0 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1770.50 -7.90 -0.44 24.56 17339 COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.98 -0.04 -0.13 9.83 5494 Euro/Dollar 1.3615 Dollar/Yen 76.96 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)