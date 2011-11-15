* Italian bond yields rise despite new government
* Physical market quiet as prices are rangebound
* Spot gold may fall to $1,735.69 -technicals
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales, Oct; 1330 GMT
(Adds comment; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Gold posted modest
losses on Tuesday, tracking losses in riskier assets, as worries
about the euro zone's ability to contain its debt crisis
resurfaced after Italian bond yields rose, reflecting the
nervousness of investors.
Though gold is supported by its safe-haven allure, it is
prone to spillover from the heavy sell-off in the wider
financial market, where sentiment remains fickle over Europe's
painful journey towards solving its debt crisis.
Asian shares fell as a rise in euro zone bond yields
reflected lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in
Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms to resolve
their debt crises and win market confidence.
"There is a much greater likelihood of its ending badly,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
"Whether it means the euro would dissolve is a different
question, but the government bond market seems to be
deteriorating. A lot of people in the market still have the idea
that gold would be a reasonable thing to hold while the
situation plays out."
Spot gold lost 0.6 percent to $1,768.44 an ounce by
0738 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.
U.S. gold edged down 0.4 percent to $1,770.50.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall to
$1,735.69 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Spot gold has attempted to break above $1,800 over the past
week, and the failure has contributed to thin trading volumes on
the physical market in Asia.
"At this price level there is not much interest around,
since it looks like we can't break above $1,800," said Ronald
Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong
Kong.
"If we see prices drop below $1,750, some buyers may enter
the market."
Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong remained in a range of $1 to
$1.50 an ounce above spot prices, Leung added.
Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, increased their bullish bets in gold futures and
options during the week of Nov. 8, as the price of bullion
rallied to a 7-week high above $1,800 an ounce, data showed.
"The move below $1,700 on the first day of the month appears
to have sparked a renewed bout of safe haven buying, as
Greece/Italy reached a crescendo," said David Thurtell, a
Citigroup analyst.
"Eighteen hundred seems to be a significant level of
resistance, though. Longs appear to have been placed orders to
take profits just below that benchmark."
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, reported the first dip in its holdings in
more than two weeks on Monday -- a fall of 0.388 tonnes from the
previous session to 1,268.278 tonnes.
Precious metals prices 0738 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1768.44 -11.45 -0.64 24.59
Spot Silver 33.97 -0.24 -0.70 10.08
Spot Platinum 1635.74 -1.75 -0.11 -7.45
Spot Palladium 658.97 -0.78 -0.12 -17.58
TOCOM Gold 0.00-4380.00 -100.00 -100.00 0
TOCOM Platinum 0.00-4076.00 -100.00 -100.00 0
TOCOM Silver 0.00 -83.40 -100.00 -100.00 0
TOCOM Palladium 0.00-1650.00 -100.00 -100.00 0
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1770.50 -7.90 -0.44 24.56 17339
COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.98 -0.04 -0.13 9.83 5494
Euro/Dollar 1.3615
Dollar/Yen 76.96
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)