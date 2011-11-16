SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Gold prices edged down
on Wednesday, tracking a lower euro on fears the euro zone debt
crisis could spread to France, the bloc's second-largest
economy, while Greece and Italy struggle to save their
economies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,778.09 an
ounce by 0016 GMT.
* U.S. gold also inched down 0.2 percent to
$1,779.50.
* France came under heavy fire in global markets on Tuesday,
reflecting fears that the euro zone's second biggest economy is
being sucked into a spiralling debt crisis.
* The euro zone economy grew just 0.2 percent in the third
quarter as solid growth in Germany and France was dampened by
countries at the sharp end of the debt crisis and economists
expect a slide into recession by early next year.
* Hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull John Paulson's
move to slash ETF bullion holdings by a third does not appear to
be a sign he is abandoning his upbeat view of the metal,
industry sources and analysts said.
* Palladium will show its biggest market surplus in four
years in 2011, as sales of Russian stocks and disinvestment
outweigh record autocatalyst demand, while rising supply of
platinum will outpace Chinese jewellery demand and industrial
consumption this year and next, according to refiner Johnson
Matthey.
* Spot palladium gained 0.2 percent to $661.49, about
23 percent below this year's high at nearly $860 hit in late
February.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward
formation of a new Italian government and stronger-than-expected
reports on the U.S. economy.
* The euro was being slowly eroded in Asia early on
Wednesday, having suffered two straight days of declines as the
euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members
such as France.
DATA/EVENTS
0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Nov
1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Oct
1330 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Oct
1330 U.S. CPI mm, sa Oct
1330 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Oct
1330 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Oct
1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Oct
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Nov
India M3 Money Supply 40846
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1778.09 -2.91 -0.16 25.27
Spot Silver 34.38 -0.14 -0.41 11.41
Spot Platinum 1634.74 -2.76 -0.17 -7.51
Spot Palladium 661.49 1.11 +0.17 -17.26
TOCOM Gold 4408.00 28.00 +0.64 18.21 22758
TOCOM Platinum 4070.00 -6.00 -0.15 -13.33 5119
TOCOM Silver 84.40 1.00 +1.20 4.20 225
TOCOM Palladium 1649.00 -1.00 -0.06 -21.36 53
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1779.50 -2.70 -0.15 25.19 1039
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.42 -0.04 -0.12 11.23 630
Euro/Dollar 1.3499
Dollar/Yen 77.03
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)