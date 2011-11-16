* Worries surface that France might be dragged into debt
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Gold prices fell as much
as 1.1 percent on Wednesday, tracking the euro lower on fears
the euro zone debt crisis could spread to France, the bloc's
second-largest economy, while Greece and Italy battle to save
their economies.
People favour gold during economic and political turmoil
because of its safe haven allure, although bullion has moved in
close correlation with riskier assets recently, as harried
investors liquidate gold positions to cover losses elsewhere.
France came under heavy fire in global markets on Tuesday,
reflecting fears that it is being sucked into a spiralling debt
crisis.
Italian bond yields rose back above 7 percent, a level seen
as unsustainable, and Spanish bond yields hit a 14-year high.
"That tells you that things are not OK," said Dominic
Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management in
Singapore. "It will give gold some support, although the dollar
is putting some pressure."
Spot gold fell 1.1 percent to $1,761.74, but
recovered to $1,768.10 by 0706 GMT. U.S. gold also
dropped 1.1 percent, and regained some lost ground to $1,769.80.
Technical analysis suggested that gold could rise to $1,829
an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Investors are watching the European Central Bank for
potential bond buying action to help the heavily indebted euro
zone states.
"This decision will come up in the first quarter when a huge
amount of maturing debt will need to be financed," said
Schnider, adding that large bond purchases would help boost gold
prices.
Asia's physical gold market lacked excitement, as bullion
prices were trapped in a tight range over the past few days.
"The dollar strength has weakened local currencies, which
has tempered buying interest," said a physical dealer in
Singapore.
Gold priced in Indian rupees rose to a record of 90,537.13
rupees per ounce this week, while dollar-denominated gold
languished about 8 percent below its record of $1,920.30 hit in
early September.
Palladium will show its biggest market surplus in four years
in 2011, as sales of Russian stocks and disinvestment outweigh
record autocatalyst demand, while a rising supply of platinum
will outpace Chinese jewellery demand and industrial consumption
this year and next, according to refiner Johnson Matthey.
